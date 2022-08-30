Being the fight fanatic I am, yours truly has a tendency to get a little carried away hyping up big events in front of the kiddos.
“It’s tiiiiiime” has been said once or a thousand times around my house to the point to where my 4-year-old daughter mimics Bruce Buffer before her own big events, like brushing her teeth.
I'll be honest, I might be doing my own Bruce Buffer impersonation as I head to Rebel Stadium Friday night for this matchup with West Monroe and Sterlington. Why build the suspense any longer? Let's get into the most compelling parish matchups for Week 1, shall we?
1. West Monroe vs. Sterlington
Could the game of the year really take place on Sept. 2?
If you didn't see the comments on social media, you can certainly imagine them. One fan wrote on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake's Facebook page, "The town is abuzz... Is West Monroe's dynasty crumbling?" The West Monroe Rebels were three points shy in overtime of defeating last year’s Class 5A State Champion Zachary Broncos and now have to pick up the pieces after Ruston humbled 'em in Joe Aillet Stadium via a 27-6 jamboree victory. The jackals are closing in to pick the bones of a weakened powerhouse.
Here come the Panthers, riding a 15-0 win streak (tied with Zachary for longest current win streak in the state) and a 10-6 jamboree victory against Neville Thursday. I don’t think it’s possible for the LSWA's preseason No. 1 team in Class 3A to be any more confident heading into this showdown.
West Monroe is like Captain America grunting his way back to his feet and tightening his broken shield while Thanos’ army invades the earth. The Rebels could use a few portals for reinforcement right about now.
Will West Monroe shake off a four-turnover performance in the Bayou Jamb? Can this offensive line do what Neville struggled to do consistently and that’s prevent Sterlington’s front four from wreaking havoc?
On the other sideline, will Sterlington be game in the fourth quarter? Sterlington is going to match West Monroe punch-for-punch in the early goings, and heck the Panthers could get the better of those exchanges. But what happens when the numbers game comes into play? Will West Monroe’s perceived depth advantage wear down the Panthers in the second half? Will star tailback Trammell Colvin be cleared of his hand injury and return to the backfield for the defending 3A champs?
If you thought Ruston beating West Monroe in the jamboree sent a ripple effect throughout the state, wait and see what happens if Sterlington upsets the Rebels in West Monroe Friday. Don't miss this football game.
2. Ouachita at Rummel
After talking with some of my media friends from down south, there seems to be some doubt as to whether or not Rummel can rebound from last year’s season that saw the Raiders go 5-4.
Rummel plays in an incredibly tough district and took it on the chin against the likes of Brother Martin, Jesuit, Holy Cross and John Curtis last season. Oh and Edna Karr now enters the mix in this highly competitive “Catholic League.” The folks I talked to weren’t convinced Rummel would be better than those other schools mentioned this season, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook this difficult road game. Rummel has over half of its starters returning, and they have talented players like D1-bound Ashton Stamps at corner.
We joked all offseason about Todd Garvin taking scheduling tips from Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh, who Garvin previously worked under. And the Lions’ difficult schedule starts with a bang this Thursday night.
One thing I'm watching for is Ouachita’s offensive line trying to mesh with two new offensive tackles, and whether or not that unit can generate a push against a Rummel defense that returns seven starters.
3. Neville at Evangel
This still might not be “your daddy’s Evangel,” but this club is much, much better than the version we saw West Monroe pummel in 2020. The Rebels had to call off the dogs in the second quarter of a 52-0 blowout that season, and after taking their lumps, Evangel has returned a strong nucleus. The Eagles threw it all over the yard in a 14-0 victory against Cedar Creek in the Bayou Jamb.
Will the Tigers secondary be ready to face that aerial attack after giving up an 80-yard game-winning pitch and catch to Sterlington’s John Barr?
Neville’s passing game didn’t look too shabby in the jamboree either. Brooks Anzalone moved really well with the football and was accurately hitting his spots with a young and talented receiving corps.
This is a nice road test for a young Neville team still trying to find its way.
4. OCS vs. Watson Chapel (Ark.)
I joked with Landon Graves after watching Ouachita Christian’s 14-12 victory against Jena in the Bayou Jamb that it looked as though he and Tate Hamby had been meeting up every single day for the last year to develop their chemistry. Graves lit up when I said that, talking about how they’ve developed their chemistry since they were in the sixth grade. And the same goes for most of OCS’ receivers. And you could certainly see that cohesion on Saturday.
How will it look against this Watson Chapel team? Well, I’ll be honest I’m a little less confident after talking with Steven Fitzhugh about their upcoming opponent. Fitzhugh got to see Watson Chapel live already this season and said it wasn’t exactly the team he heard about last year. After getting thumped and going 0-8 last season, Fitzhugh told me this team went and hired a state championship coach and won 48-0 last week. He called the defensive end a man-child and mentioned a 6’6”, 210-pound receiver and quarterback that runs like a deer.
When he told me that, I smirked and thought, ‘Hmm, this just got interesting.”
5. St. Frederick at Holy Savior Menard
Andy Robinson will be the first to tell you that if St. Frederick plays as well defensively as it did against Mangham in the Bayou Jamb, Thursday’s road test is going to be long night for the Warriors.
Fortunately for Robinson and company, Menard doesn’t have any Jalen Williams or T.J. Johnson’s hanging out on the sidelines, but that doesn’t mean St. Frederick will cruise into town and score an easy win.
The Warriors handled Menard convincingly last season to start 1-0 against a Class 2A opponent, and if the defense can get off the field for transfer quarterback Micah Bell to run around and connect with the ultra-talented William Patrick, the Warriors should pick up where they left off last year.
Honorable Mention: West Ouachita vs. Caldwell
West Ouachita has to get out of the gates quickly after winning just two games last season. The Chiefs face a Caldwell team that also struggled a year ago but was competitive against Grant in the jamboree.
After five turnovers in the jamboree last week, West Ouachita needs to start fast and build some positive momentum for the 2022 season.
