I didn’t know Trey Altick.
But I feel like I did.
That’s the point, right? When tournaments, fields and stadiums are named after someone, it’s to pay tribute to that individual, but it also serves as education for future generations about that individual. And because of the success of the annual Trey Altick Tournament, Altick’s story is one I’ve come to be familiar with. But I shouldn’t take it for granted those who read results from the tournament automatically know who this player was.
Because after all, I’m not from here, and I had no prior knowledge of Altick other than his name being stamped on a tournament that brought the likes of Catholic — Point Coupee, John Curtis, Byrd and several other heavy hitters across the state to Northeast Louisiana.
The local tournament was named after Altick in 2010 after he died from a watercraft accident. His loss was felt throughout the community, and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Executive Director Tim O’Neal recently told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake in an interview that his loss had a direct impact on him eventually stepping away from coaching.
Altick had a perfect 4.0 and was a member of the National Honor Society and Renaissance Club and was active on the baseball circuit from a young age. And coaches who knew him brag on how special he was on and off the field.
You can only imagine how much pride it must bring his family to see so many quality teams gather to play in his namesake.
And with such great competition, it’s practically impossible to go unscathed in the tournament, so it’s worth stating the obvious — don’t overreact if your team possessed a losing record last weekend.
And while some teams might’ve dropped games they felt they should have won, there were still standout performances across the diamond that are noteworthy to say the least.
If you read last week’s paper, you know good and well the experience Neville returns on the baseball diamond. So it shouldn’t surprise you to learn the Tigers took two out of three in the tournament. LSU signee Zeb Ruddell gave up just two hits in five innings pitched and hit a home run in Neville’s 4-0 victory against Calvary Baptist, while Kaiden O’Quain knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning during Neville’s 5-4 win against Brusly.
West Ouachita’s lone win of the weekend was a dramatic 7-6 extra-inning victory against Vilonia (Arkansas) on Friday, and West Monroe’s biggest win on the weekend came against John Curtis.
West Monroe’s Seth Edwards gave up just two hits in five innings in that 7-2 victory against John Curtis, and Trey Hawsey went 2-for-4 at the plate. The Rebels have been trying to figure out which pitchers will step up and form the weekend rotation down the line, and Edwards, who had big moments on the mound a year ago, just made his case.
After falling to St. Charles in extra innings on Thursday, Ouachita Christian rattled off three straight wins against Franklin Parish, University and Glenbrook.
Considering three of the Eagles’ four returning starters are out with an injury — catcher Barham White broke his right fibula in the first game of the season against Ruston — it’s pretty remarkable OCS has embraced that “next man up” philosophy without suffering losses.
“We are fortunate because we have pretty good depth right now,” OCS head coach John Parker said. “We don’t have those big-time SEC type kids like (Jake) Slaughter, (Kade) Woods or (Ryan) Reynolds, but we just have talented kids up and down the roster that we feel good about.”
The Trey Altick Prep Classic always happens on one of the busiest weekends of the sports year. With boys basketball quarterfinals, girls basketball state championships, softball and everything that is taking place in the college game (and yes, that includes the start of spring football for some), it’s easy to get lost in such an action-packed weekend.
But the Altick is one of those tournaments that forces coverage because of the high school baseball star power it brings to Northeast Louisiana. That’s pretty special, and only fitting, for a tournament named after a young man like Altick.
