Anybody see that new Wonder Woman movie? If you didn’t, I totally get why. The reviews weren’t exactly great for the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster, but it did something right...
Pedro Pascal, who has reached a new level of popularity in his acting career after two successful seasons of “The Mandalorian,” was able to go full cartoon character in this flick.
And of course, the Internet has granted him with immortality thanks to some great gifs and memes. If that sounds like a totally different language to you, just know he had one scene where he delivered this line of dialogue in one of the most extravagant ways possible — “Life is good. But it can be better!”
Now, that’s a heck of a back-story to tell you last week made yours truly feel like Pascal’s Maxwell Lord character.
Being a New Orleans Saints fan has been good… recently. Sure, we’ve hit some turbulence over the years with a miracle play that shall not be named, a non-call that spawned conspiracy theories and a Jared Cook fumble that swung last year’s playoff game in the Tampa Bay Bucs favor. But hey, the regular seasons have been enjoyable, have they not?
So life has been good, but it could be better. In one of the strangest stories this off-season, Russell Wilson has voiced his displeasure in his offensive line, expressed concern over his exclusion in front office decisions and put himself on the trade market without ever actually being on said trade market. The latest with Wilson involved his agent saying Wilson hasn't requested a trade, but should he ever, he’d want to go to Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas or New Orleans.
Imagine it. A roster this loaded, which will remain stacked after general manager Mickey Loomis works his magic with the salary cap once again, adding a Top 5 quarterback in Russell Wilson.
The cost would start with three first-round draft picks, and Wilson is worth every bit of that and more. The Saints front office should protect two players — Ryan Ramczyk and Alvin Kamara — from trade conversations, but I don’t believe it’s out of the question to make everyone else available. I personally wouldn’t like to see Demario Davis leave New Orleans, but he is an aging linebacker (32).
It’s not the same as Wilson being 32 simply because the league protects quarterbacks and have thus extended the playing life of all quarterbacks in the NFL. Players at that position can now realistically play until they’re 40 years old and beyond. Just look at what Tom Brady did at 43.
Still some believe that's too much to give up. After all, why would you give up future picks and potential pro bowl stars for one player? Well, the league has made the position, with its rule changes over the years, the most important position in all of sports. It’s why Seattle, despite having a weak offensive line and an inconsistent defense, was still in contention for a playoff run this past season.
And if you look at Wilson through the years, he’s clearly been one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. Wilson ranks in the Top 5 in most major quarterback categories from 2017 to 2020. And currently Wilson is fourth in the NFL in career passer rating behind Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.
Maybe Wilson is the missing ingredient. Perhaps he's the player that can turn those postseason misfortunes around for New Orleans.
Life has been good with Drew Brees. There's no denying that. But who says it can’t be better with Wilson?
