West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.