You ever watch a game with the knowledge in real time that you'll be talking about that performance for the rest of your life?
There are performances that I’ve seen at every level that are truly unforgettable. Years ago when West Monroe faced Landry-Walker for the Class 5A State Championship, I remember verbally asking, "How?" numerous times during quarterback Keytaon Thompson’s six scores. That showing from that 2016 state championship game still comes up today in conversation with local sports fans.
It was the best effort I’ve seen in a state title game since, well, last year. Trey Holly’s performance in Sterlington’s 26-24 victory in last year’s Class 3A State Championship was epic in every sense of the word. Statistically, Holly rushed for 182 yards and a score on 24 carries, caught two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, completed two-of-three passes for 13 yards and recorded seven tackles on defense.
As amazing as his performance was, his team still fell short of winning the 3A title.
Now we get to ask the question — what will Holly do in (potentially) his final game against Sterlington ever?
1. Sterlington at Union
Holly has faced (3-3) Sterlington six times and has come up short in five of those contests. Louisiana’s all-time leader in rushing (9,183 career yards) and Union are a major favorite heading into Thursday night’s contest. But Sterlington is getting better.
Two weeks ago Lee Doty told me that he has resorted to putting 11 guys on defense that will make the tackle, and if a team throws it over the Panthers’ collective head, then so be it. I think he had this game against (5-1) Union in mind when he started putting that together.
Sterlington’s tackling hasn’t been what we’ve all come to expect from the Panthers, especially after a 15-0 season. Slowly but surely, though, the Panthers have gotten better defensively. Has that unit made enough strides to limit a player that has an argument for best in the state? Time will tell.
Mason Lawhon, Trammell Colvin, John Barr and that big offensive line better be ready to score points on Thursday because Holly very well might get loose.
2. ASH at Ouachita
Don’t worry, Todd Garvin. I’m not calling this game a must-win.
Garvin poked fun at me for suggesting the contest against Neville was a must-win for his club during the second week of the season, but looking back, you can see how it was. That’s a quality win that has contributed to the Lions' 3-3 record in a positive way, heading into this showdown with Alexandria.
No, this game isn’t a must-win, but it is a very important one for Ouachita. The Lions are gaining momentum with back-to-back wins against Ouachita Christian and West Ouachita, and now it gets to host a very dangerous ASH team that’s capable of knocking off the Lions if Ouachita is not on its game.
But the Lions are the favorite here. If Ouachita can take advantage of its advantages in the trenches and open up more running lanes for the explosive Carldell Sirmons, the Lions should move to 2-0 in district play with huge contests against West Monroe and Ruston to follow.
In other words, a win ensures Ouachita still controls its destiny in this compelling race to win District 2-5A. Keep your eyes on quarterback Zach Jackson in this one. When he’s clicking, Ouachita is capable of beating just about anybody on the schedule. He’s coming off of back-to-back terrific weeks, so let’s see if he stays hot under center.
3. Wossman at Richwood
How healthy is Wossman going to be? The bulk of the Wildcats injuries revolve around concussion-type symptoms, and after the way Miami mismanaged Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury, there’s a lot more caution involved with these injuries.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make it tough to predict which players will be available or how long certain players will be out. Will Wossman be down to its fourth-string quarterback or will starter Tristen Wooten return after missing the last couple ballgames?
Regardless of who hits the field, though, you have to admire the way the Wildcats are playing under first-year head coach Terence Cahee following last week’s triple overtime loss to Top 10 foe Carroll.
But it doesn’t get much easier this week. Marcus Yanez has his bunch at 4-2 on the year with stout defensive play and a more-than-capable run game.
This is almost like a district contender eliminator, as a one-loss district team could end up winning the district with Carroll, Sterlington and Union jockeying for that top spot currently. A win here by either club could get that school back into contention.
4. West Monroe at West Ouachita
Look, I don’t know what to make of West Monroe at this point. But we’re fixing to find out.
West Ouachita was humbled last week in a blowout loss against Ouachita, where it simply could not compete with the Lions' speed. But don’t let that fool you — this Chiefs bunch is still gritty, and if West Ouachita takes care of the football, could pose some problems for West Monroe Friday night.
And taking care of the football is what you certainly have to do against Grant Edmondson and that Rebel defense. West Monroe’s star defensive back/wide receiver picked off two passes in the first quarter against Pineville last week, so the Chiefs must have that young man circled entering this ballgame.
Will West Monroe flex its muscle and send a statement ahead of a monster ballgame against Ouachita? Or will the Chiefs rally and frustrate the Rebels at home?
5. Neville vs. Grant
Well, I have stuck with a formula of five games, so I have to pick a fifth, right?
There will be another large number of blowouts this week, and this one could be right at the top of the list. The Tigers could have scored 100 points last week against Peabody if they wanted to, and Grant enters this Thursday night matchup after losing by 22 points to Franklin Parish last week and 19 points to West Ouachita two weeks prior.
No disrespect to Grant, but Neville is on a different level.
