Northeast Louisiana fans were stunned when Carroll recorded what many school officials believe to be its first win against Sterlington in school history last week. Will another upset occur this week?
With Neville facing a Ruston squad that could very easily be undefeated on the season and Ouachita Christian squaring off against Ouachita, the opportunities are certainly present.
Will shock and awe follow us into Week 5? Let’s dive in shall we:
1. Ouachita vs. OCS
It’s hard ranking anything ahead of a Ruston/Neville matchup, especially when the two have momentum going in, but this being a first-ever matchup between the two schools has me hooked.
And really that’s just the beginning of my intrigue.
Ouachita has stumbled to a 1-3 record, but look, the Lions have lost to really good football teams. Conway might very well be the most efficient passing offense Ouachita sees all season long (postseason included) and Brother Martin and Archbishop Rummel are a combined 7-1 with a Top 10 Class 5A ranking.
Even still, these are teenagers, and you have to wonder where their confidence level is when Ouachita Christian, Class 1A or not, comes in with a perfect 4-0 record.
And don’t get caught looking at that 1A moniker for too long. The Eagles have a quarterback in Landon Graves, who stunned Oak Grove as a freshman starting quarterback and has done nothing but win throughout his career as the team’s signal caller. Tate Hamby and Zach White are tremendous athletes on offense, Broc Hogan is healthy again at wide receiver, and defensively the Eagles have athletes like Ryder Bentley up front and Noah Lovelady at linebacker, who has led the Eagles in tackles as a freshman and sophomore. The Eagles might have a shorter bench, but there's a long list of good football players on this team.
Ouachita has the numbers game, and Carldell Sirmons is entering this game with nearly 1,000 rushing yards just four games into the season. He has yet to produce less than 200 rushing yards in a game this season.
The Lions are truly the favorite in this matchup on Milhaven, but OCS has more than a puncher’s chance with its championship pedigree.
2. Neville at Ruston
Ruston is hot right now.
After dropping the opening contest to Warren Easton in overtime — a game in which star tailback Dyson Fields was ejected from the game for two unsportsmanlike penalties in the first quarter — the Bearcats have ripped off wins against Jesuit, Cabot (Arkansas) and Lafayette Christian Academy. Ruston spoiled LCA’s homecoming last week with a 35-20 victory on the road to climb to No. 5 in Class 5A’s ranking, according to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Tough hill for Neville to climb, but this is Neville we’re talking about. The Tigers are getting better with every single outing, and you have to love what Neville is doing in the passing game. The ball is barely touching the ground with quarterback Brooks Anzalone finding his targets all over the field. Add a complimentary rushing attack with an emerging Jaylon Nichols, and the Tigers look more formidable by the day (as we thought they would).
In the last three years, we’ve seen a one-point Tiger victory, triple overtime game and Ajay Allen’s late fourth down heroics. A combined seven points have separated these two clubs on the scoreboard the last three years. Will we be treated with another tight one this Friday night?
3. West Ouachita vs. North Caddo
There are three teams in Ouachita Parish that remain undefeated. Ouachita Christian, Carroll and West Ouachita. After winning just two games last season, you have to feel good for Mike Rainwater and his club for already doubling last year’s win total.
And while it’s been a fun ride that has certainly showcased that West Ouachita grit we’ve grown accustomed to, the Chiefs will face their toughest test Friday night when they try and slow down Omarion Miller. Neville fans probably just read that sentence and breathed a sigh of relief that they don’t have to see him again. North Caddo’s 5-star receiver scored four total touchdowns in Bill Ruple Stadium last week in a performance that very well could be one of the best ever by a receiver in that historic venue.
He’ll be priority No. 1 for that West Ouachita defense Friday night, but that doesn't mean Miller won't get his. The Chiefs might have to score more points this week to remain unbeaten.
4. Sterlington at Richwood
It’s official — Sterlington has a tackling problem. The Panthers have faced off against some great athletes like Hayden Federico (West Monroe), Jalen Williams (Mangham), Jackson Bradley (Oak Grove) and Demardrick Blunt (Carroll), but that doesn’t excuse the missed tackles that are uncharacteristic of a Sterlington football team.
This week the Panthers will need to wrap up Andre Williams, who is coming off of a three-touchdown performance against North Webster last Friday. And whether Dantavion Nabors is back at quarterback or not, the Rams have a playmaker in the backfield in Andrew King, who can get the job done, as well.
I love what both coaches have said leading into this one. On one side, Sterlington head coach Lee Doty has challenged his team to make the biggest turnaround in school history. On the other side, Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez has instructed his team not to stare too hard at Sterlington’s 1-3 record.
Will the Panthers finally get on track? Or will the Rams pick up a marquee victory en route to going 4-1 on the season?
5. River Oaks at D’Arbonne Woods
The Mustangs shook back with a lopsided victory against Sicily Island last week, and River Oaks is slowly getting healthier as the season progresses. They’ll need all hands on deck when they travel to D’Arbonne Woods, which very well might have a score to settle with the Mustangs.
River Oaks got the better of D’Arbonne Woods in a one-quarter jamboree affair last week. Peyton Odom broke free on a touchdown run, and I’m sure River Oaks head coach Daniel Vanderberg wouldn’t mind seeing that a time or two this weekend.
