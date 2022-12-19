Sports betting can make you cheer for things that you’d never expect. (But please do it responsibly.)
Soccer is one of the few sports I don’t follow intently. The “beautiful game,” as many describe it, has never reached across the aisle and captured my attention like so many other sports. And that’s OK. My love for combat sports isn’t shared by some of you, and I don’t get upset that people don’t see the beauty in fighting like I do. You know what they say. Different strokes for different folks…
But something happened this past weekend that had me invested in a game I’ve watched so little before.
I woke up Sunday morning and checked my inbox to find a free $5 bet by a certain mobile sports app for the World Cup Final 2022 match between Argentina and France. By the time I got around to checking the app, the match had already started, and Argentina had a 2-0 lead.
The live odds that were available were -1100 for Argentina (that would have won me roughly 45 cents without risking anything), +825 for a tie and +1000 for a France victory. Because I wasn’t risking anything, I put that free bet on a tie for a possibility of winning $42 (big money, I know).
I had a big travel day ahead of me that Sunday, so I couldn’t sit through the entire match. I spent Saturday evening in Vidalia for one of the many Christmas gatherings we have, and I’m sure most of you understand how that is. I promptly placed my bet in Vidalia and made my way to Ruston for the I-20 Bowl while the match was going on. By the time I reached Strong’s Southern Family Restaurant in Mangham for lunch, I pulled out my phone to find a tied game with roughly 20 minutes remaining in regulation. And folks, with an added interest, I have to say — soccer was an enjoyable watch. Every time Argentina or France threatened to score with a 2-2 tie, I was holding my breath rooting for a defender or goalie to make a play.
And they did. Time and time again, the defense stepped up to force extra time, as my arms raised high in the air while I was sitting alone in that fine establishment in Mangham. I couldn’t help but laugh at myself for becoming that invested into something I’ve always thought was rather mundane, speaking candidly. No disrespect, but the game never spoke to me. But here I was — on the edge of my seat watching the biggest soccer match in years. That right there is why I enjoy having the ability to sports bet. And I can’t stress this enough — it is recreational and not an occupation. If you think you can bet enough to change your life, you might find it changes your life in ways you would’ve avoided. Bet responsibly if you choose to partake in it. I’ve said this in the past — I view sports betting like I view going to see a movie. You pay a ticket to be entertained in the theater for two hours. Sports betting is a way to buy entertainment for three hours in a game you otherwise might have skipped. (And I encourage you to spend the same amount you would have on that movie ticket.)
In the very soon future, you’ll begin to see stories about sports betting on ouachitacitizen.com that break down games in ways to help guide in making that casual wager. You can also follow links through the ouachitacitizen.com and our sister websites to place those bets. I want to stress this isn’t for everyone.
I’ll speak for only myself here. Sports betting has proven to a fun hobby for me. The beauty is I took advantage of these many first-time customer free bets last February and have been playing with house money ever since. You can too, as the same offers are available still today. Ain’t no shame in betting $5 here and $5 there on a few games. It’s actually what keeps you in the game and prevents you from dipping into any of your actual money.
