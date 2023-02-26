The Wossman Lady Wildcats are a super team.
Yeah. Not like you’ve heard it here first. No need to sound the alarms on that cold take. But that doesn’t make it any less true.
There’s just something different about getting out and watching this team run the floor and beat teams like Bastrop, which holds victories over Sterlington, Franklin Parish and Peabody this season, by 37 points in the quarterfinals. And this comes a few weeks after beating a 16-win Carroll squad by 50 points.
Whether its dribbling through traffic and finishing at the rim with ease or knocking down open shots, this team can build a 20-point lead quicker than a hiccup. And that’s what mesmerized me Friday night.
Look, I’ve followed and written about this team for two years. I’m not surprised at how good they are, but despite this team’s pedigree, I don’t expect a team to turn the basketball over 18 times and miss more than half of its free throws and still win by 30-plus points in a quarterfinal contest. That’s equally puzzling to spectators and maddening for the opposition.
But that’s what makes this team different, and qualifies them to make history this postseason.
For those unaware, Wossman is attempting what only four other teams from Ouachita Parish have accomplished since 1942, and that’s repeat as state champions. The last time a girls basketball team accomplished such a feat in the parish was Carroll back in 1985.
Ouachita Christian attempted it last year but fell short when Southern Lab upset the No. 1 Lady Eagles in the semifinals. Wossman is looking to avoid a similar outcome against South Beauregard this Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats faced South Beauregard last season and won, 94-56, in a quarterfinal clash.
I suppose the elephant in the room is Albany. Wossman edged the Lady Hornets, 65-59, in last year’s semifinals and have been on a collision course with Albany since the start of the season.
Wossman and Albany have been the top two seeds for the majority of the season, and No. 2 Albany advanced to face No. 3 Brusly after defeating No. 7 West Feliciana, 67-22, in the semifinals.
That’s a potential colossal showdown.
But trust me — Wossman isn’t shaking in its boots. In fact, I would say the advantage goes to the champion in this matchup, as the Lady Wildcats proved last season that they have what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
And the same big three that led them to that championship glory — DaNaya Ross, Anyra Wilson and Ramiah Augurson — are the same ones leading this 2023 club in its quest to repeat as champions.
Pulling off a repeat is arguably one of the toughest feats in sports.
There’s a reason why no girls team in our area has done it in decades. But if one team can break through the glass ceiling, I feel confident in saying it’s the Lady Wildcats.
