Years from now when players dive into the Neville boys basketball record book, the name that will stand atop the rest in the scoring column will be none other than Patrick “P.D.” McCraney.
His name stands above the rest as the only Neville Tiger to ever score more than 2,000 points in his career.
“When it first happened, it was still surreal,” McCraney said. “I had to sit back and think about like, ‘Man, I really broke the school record.’”
In order to top McCraney’s 2,166 career point total, it’ll more than likely require four great seasons in a Neville Tiger uniform. McCraney led the team in scoring the last four seasons and morphed into a distributor and solid defender for the Tigers as an upperclassman.
One year after taking his team to a Top 28 appearance in the state tournament, the 6’1”, 170-pound Neville guard led the Tigers to the quarterfinals in Class 4A while averaging 22.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds per contest, five assists per game and four steals per contest to earn the Ouachita Citizen’s 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
McCraney worked hard to become the best version of a high school basketball player. And in many ways, that serves as a loving tribute to his mother, Marylyn McCraney.
“She always puts herself before others, and makes life easier for me and the rest of my family,” McCraney said.
Just like his mother has for McCraney and his two older sisters, Neville’s star guard made life easier for head coach Phillip Craig in numerous ways. For starters, Craig has never had to wonder or worry about McCraney, who has maintained a 3.7 GPA en route to earning Class 4A Academic All-State.
“We use him as an example for the younger guys,” Craig said. “We tell them, ‘Be like P.D.’ He hasn’t been late to practice and he never has any discipline issues. Every teacher loves him. I had one teacher his sophomore year that didn’t even realize he was a basketball player. It’s just how he carries himself. He’s mild mannered and real quiet. He’s really done it the right way.”
You have to go back more than a decade to find a player that has made as big of an impact on the court for Neville as McCraney. Zay Henderson flourished in a Tiger uniform a decade ago before joining Murray State, so he obviously drew a lot of attention during his time at Neville. McCraney attracted similar eyeballs, and it always gave Craig complex feelings. On one hand, he worried about the team chemistry and about players like McKennald “Baba” Armstead and Mackenzill “Mack” Jones, who also deserved a ton of attention. But along the same lines, Craig understood it.
“I’m not used to having this kind of player that deserves this much attention,” Craig said. “I guess I understand a little bit how (Scottie) Pippen felt… But Pippen played with (Michael) Jordan. The seniors can say what they want to say, but (McCraney’s) stats don’t lie. The success of what he’s done, it’s hard to argue with that… I’ve always struggled with it, especially early on in his career.”
And speaking of Armstead, Neville’s somewhat undersized big man underneath more than held his own in the paint, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds per contest. Armstead’s game complimented McCraney’s and vice versa.
“I feel like me and Baba was one of the best duos in the state, if not the best,” McCraney said. “He made the game so much easier for me and the rest of our team. His rebounding took a lot of the load off of us.”
The evolution McCraney made from natural scorer to all-around basketball player started to become noticeable at the next level. After years of fearing that his basketball journey would end in high school, McCraney committed to Delgado Community College after a strong performance on senior night against Green Oaks.
“Man, I was getting scared,” McCraney said. “I sent (assistant) Coach Rory (Poplion) my film early in the season, and I saw that he opened it but didn’t text me back. After I had a double-double against Green Oaks, he called me and said he kept up with me the whole season and offered me.”
Though the Tigers didn’t win the ultimate prize in 2022, Neville rattled off 24 regular season victories before making their second straight quarterfinal appearance in the playoffs. Eleanor McMain eliminated the Tigers in a 58-33 state quarterfinal contest, but the Tigers’ recent postseason success won’t soon be forgotten.
And neither will McCraney. When teaching the next generation about high scorers in Neville basketball history, tales will be told about how McCraney came in as a hot-shot freshman and lived up to his potential as one of the best basketball players in the area for four straight seasons.
