If you asked Phil Craig if he’d take an ugly performance that featured a last-second finish, his answer would be an emphatic, “Yes.”
While the Neville boys basketball team turned the ball over far too much for Craig’s liking in a 58-57 overtime win against Carroll Friday night, Neville’s head coach was more pleased with the way his team found a way to win with its back against the wall.
“Give Carroll credit because they forced those turnovers,” Craig said. “But I thought we were sloppy at times. We didn’t even get a shot off with the ball on the last possession of regulation. We didn’t play our best, but we found each other and found a way to win.”
The Tigers were down 57-56 to the Bulldogs in overtime before sophomore guard Patrick “PD” McCraney, who is averaging 17.7 points per contest, drove base line and sunk a floater with three seconds left for the game-winner.
“We wanted to get a shot at the rim,” Craig said. “A big boy cut him off, and (McCraney) floated one over his hands. That was a big shot.”
The Tigers had four double-digit scorers in the victory. McCraney and Juvian Keys scored 11 each, while Connor Cameron and Zion Smith scored 10 apiece. Cameron posted 10 boards in the victory, as well.
“I told our bookkeeper after the game that I liked the look of that,” Craig said. “I didn’t realize we had so many different players scoring and that it was so evenly distributed. I like that especially now that it’s getting close to playoff time.”
With a (10-10, 1-0) record, the Tigers will look to stack more wins this week with home contests against Holy Savior Menard (Tuesday) and Bastrop (Friday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.