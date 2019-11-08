Defensive tackle Denterrius McHenry returned two fumbles for touchdowns and linebacker Gordon Bennett scored on a pick-6 to highlight St. Frederick’s 49-6 Senior Night victory over Delhi.
“Gordon returned the first pass they threw for a pick-6, and that set the tone for the night,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said. “BD (McHenry) must have broken six tackles and carried three people into the end zone on one of his fumble returns. It was unbelievable.”
Gordon Bennett’s 34-yard interception return on the second play from scrimmage, and the first of six Will Ellender extra points handed the Warriors an early 7-0 lead.
Nelson Sparks scored the next three touchdowns on runs of 16, 17 and 4 yards as the Warriors padded their lead to 28-0 early in the second quarter.
McHenry scored twice in a matter of 62 seconds on fumble returns of 21 and 32 yards to make it 42-0 at halftime.
Pat Johnson’s five-yard run and Ty Newman’s PAT made it 49-0 midway through the third quarter.
Danny Washington’s 51-yard run with 3:05 remaining enabled the Bears (4-5, 2-5 District 2-1A) to evade the shutout.
Sparks rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the Warriors offensively.
Defensively, the Warriors held the Bears to two first downs and 68 total yards (55 passing, 13 rushing). St. Fred forced five turnovers, including an interception by James Mayronne and a fumble recovery on a kickoff by Thomas Marsala.
“Overall, it was a good effort,” Robinson said. “Offensively, we executed in the second half.”
St. Fred (6-4, 4-3) now awaits the release of the state playoff brackets on Sunday. The Warriors entered Thursday night’s game at No. 13 in the power ratings, and Robinson doesn’t foresee a big change. Only 16 Division IV teams qualify for the playoffs as opposed to 32 in the non-select classifications.
“It’s like starting in the second round, so you are going to play a quality team right away,” Robinson said.
Senior Night
St. Fred’s seniors — Will Ellender, Pat Johnson, Denterrius McHenry, Gordon Bennett, Blake McMullen and Christian Giovingo — were recognized prior to the game.
“I was excited for our six seniors to finish the regular season well,” Robinson said. “Four of them scored. They’ve had a pretty good record at home, and they’ve played well on Thursday night the past couple of years,”
___________________________________________________
By the Numbers
DHS ……………….…………… SF
2 ………..… First downs ……… 10
16-13 …… Rushes-yards …… 29-164
55 ……..…. Passings yards ... 9
21-8-2 …. Passes (A-C-I) …… 5-2-0
4-25.8 ….. Punts-avg. ………. 2-44.5
3-3 …….… Fumbles-lost ….…. 1-1
4-30 ……. Penalties-yards .…. 3-35
SCORING SUMMARY
Delhi ………………… 0 0 0 6—6
St. Frederick ……… 21 21 7 0—49
FIRST QUARTER
SF—Gordon Bennett 34-interception return (Will Ellender kick), 11:11
SF—Nelson Sparks 16-run (Ellender kick), 8:58
SF—Sparks 17-run (Ellender kick), 6:06
SECOND QUARTER
SF—Sparks. 4-run (Ellender kick), 10:04
SF—Denterrius McHenry 21-fumble return (Ellender kick), 6:52
SF—McHenry 32-fumble return (Ellender kick), 5:50
THIRD QUARTER
SF—Pat Johnson 5-run (Ty Newman kick), 7:24
FOURTH QUARTER
D—Danny Washington 51-run (pass failed), 3:05
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Delhi: Danny Washington 3-46-1. St. Frederick Sparks 16-109-3.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Delhi: Dietrich Candler 21-8-2-55-0. St. Frederick: Alex Rightsell 5-2-0-9-0.
RECEIVING—Delhi: LaDarrian Washington 4-43. St. Frederick: Sparks 2-9.
