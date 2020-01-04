Denterrius McHenry posted a double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds as St. Frederick started District 2-1A play with a convincing 60-43 conquest of Cedar Creek on Friday night.
With McHenry dominating the paint, the Warriors held a whopping 47-22 edge in rebounding.
St. Fred parlayed the rebounding differential into 20 more field goal attempts than the Cougars. The Warriors shot 22-of-51 (43.1 percent) from the floor, including 4-of-11 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range. Cedar Creek, meanwhile, made 13-of-31 shots (41.9 percent), and was 3-of-7 (42.8 percent) from the 3-point stripe.
“We have been doing that all year,” said St. Frederick coach Terry Waldrop, whose team improved to 15-1. “We have an older team this year, and we have gotten better on the boards.”
St. Fred raced to an early 5-0 advantage and never looked back.
Seth Brown’s corner 3 on the fourth shot of the initial possession and McHenry’s steal and layup opened the scoring.
Cooper Walsworth’s trey from the left corner drew the Cougars within 7-5, but the Warriors responded with 12 unanswered points.
McHenry began the spree with two free throws and a putback, and Brown nailed consecutive 3s, including a goal from the right wing at the first quarter buzzer, to put the Warriors in front 17-5.
Jackson Butler opened the second quarter scoring with a rebound deuce as St. Fred extended the spread to 19-5.
“They were a challenge to guard,” Waldrop said. “Zero (Christian Norris) is a really good player. We were able to make enough stops to get a little separation.”
With the Warriors up 23-11, Johnson’s one-hand breakaway slam sparked a 7-0 run.
St. Fred’s lead swelled to 19, 30-11, on Noah Neal’s putback before Norris sank both ends of a one-and-one to bring the halftime score to 30-13.
With Norris firing in nine points, the Cougars trimmed the deficit to 39-30 at the end of the third period.
Receiving back-to-back buckets from the paint by McHenry on their first two possessions of the second half, the Warriors pushed their lead to 43-30, and the Cougars were never closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“Staying out of foul trouble all night was a challenge,” Waldrop said. “I thought out bench came in and gave us some good minutes.”
St. Fred matched its largest lead, 60-41, on Johnson’s driving layup with less than a minute to play.
Johnson and Brown scored 11 points apiece to complement McHenry’s 28.
Norris accounted for 16 of his 19 points in the second half for the Creek (7-8).
St. Fred resumes District 2-1A play at home Tuesday vs. Delta Charter.
Notes: Cedar Creek played without its second-leading scorer, Blake Moss (13 points per game), due to an injury. … Coach Robert Mitcham, who has missed the majority of the season due to health problems, joined the Cougars on the bench Friday night as an assistant. … McHenry showed his versatility by draining a 3-pointer from the top of the circle to put St. Fred up 48-34 with just under five minutes to play. … Things got chippy late. Brown was called for a technical midway through the fourth quarter, and was ejected with 2:22 remaining when he and Cedar Creek’s Jack Mitcham were called for a double technical.
__________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Cedar Creek … 5 8 17 13—43
St. Frederick .. 17 13 9 21—60
CEDAR CREEK (7-8) — Christian Norris 19, Cooper Walsworth 7, Ty Lolley 4, Jack Mitcham 4, Hayden McCluskey 4, Jared Miller 3, Clayton Guyette 2.
ST. FREDERICK (15-1) — Denterrius McHenry 28, Pat Johnson 11, Seth Brown 11, Jackson Butler 4, Noah Neal 4, Taylor Howard 2.
Three-point goals — Cedar Creek 3 (Norris, Walsworth, Miller), St. Frederick 4 (Brown 3, McHenry 1). Total fouls — Cedar Creek 18, St. Frederick 16. Free throw shooting — Cedar Creek 7-9, St. Frederick 6-14. Fouled out — Miller (7:47, 4th). Technicals — Brown (2), Mitcham.
