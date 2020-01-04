Lauren Menzina scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead a trio of Lady Cougars in double digits as Cedar Creek turned back St. Frederick 52-45 Friday night.
Cedar Creek (15-1) was able to stave off the Lady Warriors (12-3) in the District 2-1A opener for both teams despite a 28-point effort from Pashonnay Johnson.
Riley Spradlin’s perimeter jumper put the visitors ahead to stay, 10-9, midway through the opening frame. Menzina tallied six points in the quarter as the Lady Cougars built a 17-12 lead.
Cedar Creek went up by as many as 11, 25-14, in the second quarter before the Lady Warriors reduced the deficit to 28-22 at the half.
Pashonnay Johnson’s runner off the glass closed the gap to 28-24, but that was as close as St. Fred would get in the second half.
Cedar Creek scored on its next four possessions to open up its biggest lead of the evening, 38-24. Alli Freeman bagged a short turn-around from the left baseline on a Menzina assist, Menzina knocked down consecutive 3-pointers from the left corner, and Lauren Shirley finished on the break after a Sarah Adams steal.
Pashonnay Johnson bucketed the final five points of the third quarter to bring the Lady Warriors within 41-31.
Cedar Creek stretched its lead back to 13, 46-33 with 6:12 to play, on Menzina’s fifth triple of the game.
St. Fred refused to go away. With Passhonay Johnson making 5-of-6 free throws, the Lady Warriors climbed within 48-43 with 1:09 remaining.
Two Menzina free throws pushed the difference back to seven before Tamara Brown’s rebound bucket closed the gap back to five, 48-43, with 43.8 seconds to go.
Both teams came up empty on their next possession before Adams converted two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the verdict.
Menzina was accompanied in double figures by Adams with 14 and Freeman with 12 as the Lady Cougars ran their winning streak to 14.
Pashonnay Johnson scored eight of her 28 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Warriors (12-3).
Cedar Creek held a slight edge on the boards, 53-51, and was a decisive plus-11 (27-16) in turnover margin.
St. Fred continues conference play next week with three games — at home vs. Delta Charter on Tuesday, at Oak Grove on Thursday, and home again vs. Tensas on Saturday. Starting times for Tuesday and Thursday are 6 p.m., while Saturday’s tilt gets underway at 2 p.m.
__________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Cedar Creek 11 11 13 11—52
St. Frederick 12 10 9 14—45
CEDAR CREEK (15-1) — Lauren Menzina 18, Sara Adams 14, Alli Freeman 12, Riley Spradlin 6, Lauren Shirley 2.
ST. FREDERICK (12-3) — Pashonnay Johnson 28, Rachel Woods 6, Alyssa Dismuke 4, Pashonce Johnson 3, Somer Maddox 2, Tamara Brown 2.
Three-point goals — Cedar Creek 6 (Menzina 5, Adams 1), St. Frederick 1 (Pashonnay Johnson). Total fouls — Cedar Creek 19, St. Frederick 11. Free throw shooting — Cedar Creek 6-10, St. Frederick, 16-26. Fouled out — Spradlin (1:27. 4th). Technicals — none.
