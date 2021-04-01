The West Ouachita Chiefs will look for a new head football coach after Matt Middleton accepted a job with the Cedar Creek Cougars, according to Cedar Creek's Facebook page.
Middleton took over as the Chiefs head football coach in 2017.
The Chiefs went 3-3 last season after a bowl victory against Benton. After that 21-17 victory, Middleton told The Ouachita Citizen that win was huge for the program.
Running back Kohl Nolan led the team with 90 yards on 24 carries for the Chiefs. Nolan also had two receptions for 62 yards in that win.
“We’re really excited about the skill players that we will return next year,” Middleton said after the game. “But something new we will have to deal with is having to replace so many guys on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s something we usually don’t have to worry about here. But having the majority of our skill guys back on both sides of the ball is the exciting part.”
More to come...
