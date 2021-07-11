Former West Monroe and LSU star Barkevious Mingo was arrested in Texas Thursday on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual conduct, which prompted his release from the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.
ESPN reported that Arlington police arrested Mingo on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison under Texas state law. Mingo posted a $25,000 bond Friday.
The Falcons issued the following statement on Mingo, "After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract."
Mingo has played for five different NFL teams, including the Falcons after signing a one-year contract with Atlanta in March.
