Sterlington head coach Lee Doty highlighted special teams and minimizing mistakes as keys to pulling off the road upset against No. 1 Union on the road Thursday night. That proved to be true, but in a negative light for the (3-4) Panthers in a 29-21 loss to (6-1) Union.
Sterlington suffered from a 103-yard pick six and multiple special teams snafus in the road defeat, as Union picked up just its second win in the last eight meetings against Sterlington since the Panthers moved up to Class 3A in 2017.
Union star tailback Trey Holly finished his night with 182 yards and two scores on 28 carries, but the story of the contest were the miscues (three turnovers and nine penalties) committed by the Panthers.
"I asked them to come over here and play hard and slow down Trey Holly, and they did. I'm very proud of the defensive effort from our guys," Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said.
The “U” on the Farmers helmet might as well have stood for “Unusually fast start” Thursday night. The first run set the tone. The second run sent the message.
In just two runs, Holly raced 57 yards to give the No. 1 Farmers an 8-0 lead, following a two-point conversion pass from the LSU commit.
The Panthers’ ensuing drive started promising, but penalties stacked up against Sterlington after the Panthers penetrated Union’s 30-yard line. Sterlington faced a rare third-and-46 after a holding penalty and sack moved the Panthers all the way back to their own 38. A disastrous drive turned catastrophic when a high snap went through punter Aiden Parker’s hands. In the end, the Farmers took over at Sterlington’s 25 and extended their lead to 15-0 just seven plays later. The Panthers bit on the traffic heading left with Holly, and Jordan Hill rolled to his right after the play-fake for the easy six-yard pitch and catch to Jy’Marion Island.
In desperate need of an answer, Sterlington responded with a five-play scoring drive that was capped by Trammell Colvin’s 45-yard touchdown run. Colvin took the toss sweep off tackle to cut the Farmers lead to 15-7 with just two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Back-to-back personal fouls combined with a 34-yard return from Holly gave Union the ball at Sterlington’s 25 to begin the third series of the night. But this time Sterlington’s front dictated the flow. Sterlington shut down counter gives to Holly to force a 37-yard field goal attempt that ultimately fell just short.
Back-and-forth, these two squads exchanged punches as the first quarter ended and second quarter began with even more drama. The Panthers marched inside Union’s red zone with some long runs by Colvin, who eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark early into the quarter.
An unusual drive featured three penalties, a fumbled pitch and two key offensive injuries (quarterback Mason Lawhon and Mitch Hodnett) before ultimately culminating in a missed 23-yard field goal attempt by Parker.
The second quarter grew increasingly more chaotic when Travis Adams intercepted Hill and set the Panthers up at the Union 11-yard line. Lawhon, with his ankle wrapped following the injury, came back into the ballgame on a third-and-12 inside the red zone, but his pass attempt sailed on him and was picked off by D’Antwone Hopkins, who returned it 103 yards for the pick six.
A Brody Belanger fumble gifted Union the football at its own 43, but time expired on a last-minute drive by the Farmers in the half. Still Union led, 22-7, at half, and the Farmers average starting field position in the first half was the Sterlington 49.
With Dylan Downs at quarterback filling in for Lawhon, the Panthers opened the second half with a nine-play, 49-yard scoring drive that ended in a 12-yard fullback dive by Belanger to cut the deficit to eight points.
Union delivered the ultimate gut punch on the ensuing drive. After being pinned at Sterlington’s six-yard line, the Farmers marched 94 yards to answer Sterlington’s score. Holly ran it seven times during the drive and scored on a 17-yard run. The Panthers were without Jay Bonner on that defensive series, as Bonner filled in for Colvin at halfback.
Down by 15 without multiple starters on offense, the Panthers refused to throw in the towel. Sterlington ripped off a 15-play drive that covered 67 yards. Facing a third-and-13 from the Farmers 18-yard line, Downs rolled to his right and tossed a 14-yard completion to Jacob Breen. Belanger then punched in his second touchdown of the contest to make it a one-possession game again.
A Sterlington defense that was heavily criticized for being a poor-tackling team in the early goings answered its critics with solid tackling against one of the top running back recruits in the state, forcing a punt and regaining possession for its team with five minutes to play.
The Panthers, however, went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Holly and Union with 2:55 remaining.
Sterlington’s defense answered the call again and got the ball back with 1:20 remaining.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, Downs’ first pass attempt on the next series was intercepted by Keshaun Thomas to seal the victory for the Farmers.
Sterlington committed nine penalties for 85 yards and turned it over three times in the loss. Colvin, who did not play in the second half, led the Panthers with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Sterlington out-gained Union in total yards, 275-220.
Sterlington will travel to North Webster next Friday, while Union travels to Richwood.
