The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the 2021 and 2022 Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Powerlifting and Tennis Championship tournaments. Players from across Louisiana will play for the championship titles.
The LHSAA Powerlifting championship will be held at the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Fant Ewing Coliseum. West Monroe High School powerlifting coach, Jeremy Many and Ruston High School powerlifting coach, Todd Garvin will be the meet directors.
The LHSAA Tennis championship will be held at the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Heard Tennis Stadium. Neville High School tennis coach, Kathryn Waters will be the match director.
“Monroe-West Monroe is looking forward to hosting the powerlifting and tennis state championships, and it will be our honor to serve as the host community. ULM is a valuable partner, and the ability to utilize its facilities will create a memorable experience for the LHSAA student-athletes, coaches, and spectators.” Scott Bruscato, Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau Senior Vice President of Sales said.
Dates for the events will be determined at a later date.
