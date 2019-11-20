Sometimes the best plans are made on the fly.
Shelby Moore’s penalty kick in the 76th minute sent the Sterlington Lady Panthers to a 1-0 victory over West Ouachita in a riveting fixture Tuesday night.
Sterlington coach Lori Bruscato’s instructions for Maddie Lawhon to take the PK never reached Moore.
“I was going to let Maddie take it since it was her birthday,” Bruscato said moments after the match.
Sterlington was awarded a penalty shot when the Lady Chiefs were called for a hand ball inside the box.
“Honestly, I didn’t see what happened on the hand ball,” Moore said. “I just heard my name called, and went up there.”
The voice Moore heard turned out to be Lawhon’s.
It all worked out for the Lady Panthers as Moore hooked a low shot into the left side of the net to break up a scoreless deadlock.
“The goalie wasn’t centered,” Moore said. “She was more to the right side of the net, so I shot to the left, and kept it on the ground. I knew it was going in as soon as it left my foot.”
Despite being out-shot 22-8, a scoreless draw was beginning to appear inevitable as West Ouachita keeper Briyanna Mendieta saved 12 shots prior to Moore’s PK.
Sterlington was on the offensive for the majority of the first half, launching 13 shots, seven of which were on target. By comparison, the Lady Chiefs attempted only three shots through the first 40 minutes. Mendieta saved five shots through the first 15 minutes, denying Moore and Lawhon twice each.
A shot from Bel Coley in the 34th minute rolled across the six-yard box untouched.
West Ouachita came out stronger in the second half, with Sterlington holding a 9-5 advantage in shots taken.
“Our team is all seniors and freshmen,” West Ouachita coach Michelle Norred said. “We have a lot of new girls trying to learn the system. We only had one scrimmage, so they aren’t used to the physicality and speed of the game. We played a lot better in the second half, once they adjusted to the speed. This is a good indicator for us because Sterlington is always a tough team to go against.”
West Ouachita’s Madison Bernice challenged Ana Hodnett twice to start the second half, including a high shot the senior keeper was able to steer away.
Mendieta bobbled Moore’s free kick from distance before securing the save in the 52nd minute.
Three minutes later, Hodnett stopped Camryn Sims’ blast from the left angle.
Sterlington then peppered four more shots toward the West Ouachita goal, including Moore’s 32-yard drive off an inbounds kick that Mendieta caught in the air.
West Ouachita’s best scoring opportunity came in the 68th minute when Hodnett deflected a 40-yard shot from Bernice over the crossbar.
Neither team would seriously threaten again until Moore stepped to the line for the PK.
Bruscato wasn’t overly-concerned with the Lady Panthers’ inability to finish in the season opener.
“Like I told the girls, the more they play together offensively, the more things will come together,” Bruscato said. “I was pleased to see us have so many chances. It’s been hard for us because we have so many in cheerleading and cross country. I don’t know that we have had one practice with everybody there.”
Though far from a finished product, the result was a step in the right direction for the Lady Panthers.
“It’s like a puzzle at the beginning of the year. We’re trying to find the best solution for the team. We moved Allison Guerriero to defense tonight, and she did a phenomenal job,” Bruscato said. “West Ouachita is always a hard-playing team, so this was a good win for us.”
Closing out a two-game homestand, the Lady Panthers face Ruston at 5:30 p.m. in the first game of a girls/boys double header. Returning from the Thanksgiving break, Sterlington visits West Monroe on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Notes: Guerriero, Mollie Sims, Emily Jones and Lillian Eddens competed in the state cross country meet Tuesday in Natchitoches prior to playing in the soccer match. … Madelyn Bozeman also ran cross country, but missed the state event with an injury. … Led by Katie Byrd (11th place) and Sims (12th) Sterlington placed seventh in the Class 3A team standings.
________________________________________________________________
MATCH STATS
WO …………………….… SHS
8 …. Shots ……………......… 22
4 .;.. Shots on target ….… 14
2 …. Corner kicks …….….... 3
3 …. Offsides ……………....… 1
7 …. Fouls ………………......… 5
0 …. Yellow cards ………...… 0
0 …. Red cards …………..... 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.