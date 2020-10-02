The St. Frederick Warriors started the season with an impressive 38-6 victory against Beekman Charter, but the story of the night centered around an extra point.
On a night where PATs were somewhat hard to come by, Eli Moore entered the game late in the first half to attempt one for the Warriors. St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson, with his team around him, leaned in with much anticipation.
“It was the highlight of the night for us,” said Robinson on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake on KMLB’s 105.7. “This was a comeback story about a kid that got diagnosed with cancer. He had to spent a lot of time at St. Jude (Children's Research Hospital), and he and his family got a good handle on it. It took a lot of patience on his part. He fought his butt off and got back last night.”
The junior kicker lined up the extra point and kicked it right through the uprights.
“It was emotional for me,” Robinson said. “It was emotional for a lot of our players and our fans.”
By that point the Warriors had already put their stamp on the game. The first drive of the contest featured Beau Bennett lining up just about everywhere on the field, including at quarterback to take some direct snaps. The senior do-it-all player for the Warriors scored from 12 yards out to put his team on top, 7-0. He followed that up with a sack on his first defensive possession of the year.
“Beau is definitely a good player, and more athletic than people think he is,” Robinson said. “He’s worked himself into a position to do a lot of things for us. Defense is where it starts with him at outside linebacker and defensive end for us. But we changed his role offensively the last few years.”
Bennett wasn’t the only Warrior to find the end zone Friday night.
Nelson Sparks joined the club on the Warriors' next possession with a 47-yard run. The Warriors climbed to a 19-0 lead at the end of the quarter when senior quarterback Kolby Foster hit Sparks on a rollout pass for another score. Sparks scored his third touchdown of the game midway into the second quarter, and then David Dansby, who had an interception later in the game, gave St. Frederick a commanding 32-0 lead when he caught a touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Garrett Taylor.
Sophomore running back Michael Thompson scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors started their 2020 campaign with an emphatic victory.
The Warriors will host Tensas at 7 p.m. Friday.
