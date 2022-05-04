West Monroe didn't have to look far to fill the vacant girls basketball coach position.
John Green's replacement was only a few feet away on the bench, as Lee Morrow will slide into the head coaching role after spending the last two years as an assistant.
"In a way it's a natural move, but to be honest, this was something I processed with my wife and coaches up here that I trust and Mr. (Shelby) Ainsworth," Morrow said. "It wasn't just a seamless decision. I really put a lot of thought and prayer into it."
Morrow's hesitancy centered around replacing Green. And it wasn't just Green. With Green and Donnie Quinn's success the previous three decades, Morrow understood what it meant to be the head girls basketball coach.
"Those two guys have spent 20-plus years in this position, so this has always had someone in a position here that you could trust as a mainstay," Morrow said.
Green, who went 348-150 in his time as head coach, led the Lady Rebels to two Top 28 appearances in his career.
Morrow said his family's support was what ultimately drove him to accept the job.
Before spending the previous two seasons as a West Monroe assistant, Morrow led Claiborne Christian to the Division V State Championship in girls basketball in 2019. Morrow spent two seasons as the girls and boys coach of the Crusaders.
Morrow moved to West Monroe in 2009 and coached at numerous programs before getting his first high school head coaching opportunity with Claiborne Christian.
"You definitely draw from those experiences," Morrow said. "Obviously the size of the schools are greatly different, but I'll definitely draw from that time. West Monroe High School has been a huge supporter of me since 2009. They allowed me to come here a few times, so there's a trust factor here."
West Monroe athletic director Jerry Arledge was pleased to see Morrow accept the job.
"We're fortunate to have someone who has familiarity with the program and who knows the standards that are set here at West Monroe," Arledge said.
Morrow visited with his new team Wednesday to discuss the future of the program.
"We have a really solid group of seniors," Morrow said. "They understand the value of hard work and more than that, they are leaders who have done things the right way."
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
