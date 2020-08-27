The River Oaks Mustangs couldn’t have had worse timing. And head coach Robert Hannah knows it.
He laughs at it really. Any ordinary year he’d be coaching his team on Friday nights against Midsouth Association of Independent Schools competitors.
But this year is different. This year, River Oaks begins life in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Well, the Mustangs were at least slated to.
“Yeah, you know I watched some of Riverfield live the other day and thought about that,” Hannah said. “I’m sure it’s frustrating for these seniors especially. But this is part of what we committed to.”
Before Gov. John Bel Edwards announced two additional weeks of Phase 2, the initial start date was set for Oct. 8, but so much uncertainty still looms about the prospect of playing high school football in the state.
“That would just be absolutely ridiculous,” said Hannah on the possibility of not playing. “I think we need to open back up and take our chances. I’m ready. I don’t know what we’re waiting on.”
In the long run, River Oaks new association with the LHSAA makes all the sense in the world. For starters, the Mustangs have local small schools it can compete against, which will make for much easier road trips.
But before the Mustangs officially enter a district and fill out most of their schedule with district competition alone, River Oaks will have to wait a year for classification and redistricting of schools for interscholastic athletics. That gave Hannah the chore of filling out his schedule during a pandemic, and now he’s got an October start date against an Arkansas school that’s in jeopardy of being lost.
“We might lose that game and have an open date to start the season, but right now, we have an eight-game schedule,” Hannah said.
The longtime River Oaks head coach complimented his team for the way they’ve handled the pandemic. Seniors like Tucker Raborn, Nick Parrino and Hunter Ashbrook, just to name a few, have been contributors for years, and Hannah wants to see all of his seniors get one last opportunity to shine bright under those Friday Night Lights.
“This group has been our nucleus for so long. They’ve bought into what we’re doing and they deserve to play,” Hannah said.
