Penalties and two first-half turnovers could have been disastrous for the Neville Tigers in a quarterfinal tilt against Minden. And perhaps it would have on another night.
But in a rematch against Minden in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, the Tigers relied on more explosive offensive plays and a slew of tackles for loss to pace a 27-0 road victory Thursday night.
The win came despite 10 penalties on the night.
Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill acknowledged how difficult it is to beat the same team twice heading into Thursday night’s playoff contest, and the old adage proved true in the early goings. After dismantling Minden, 41-7, back in October, uncharacteristic undisciplined play by the Tigers led to somewhat of a sluggish start.
A Timothy Byrd fumble on the Tigers’ first drive of the game followed by a pickup on 4th-and-1 by Minden had the Crimson Tide on the plus side of the field midway through the first quarter.
Neville’s defense responded, though. Lane Blue recorded a tackle for loss on the ensuing first-down play and Dexter Walker got pressure to force an incompletion on second down. Penalties continued Neville’s undesirable start in the first quarter, however. A roughing the kicker on fourth down followed by a pass interference penalty placed the Crimson Tide inside Neville’s 20-yard line.
Once again, the Tigers held. In fact, the Crimson Tide went in reverse. Minden lost eight yards as Walker and Henton Roberts combined for a sack on third down. And a fourth-down incompletion gave the ball back to the Tigers with no harm done.
The Tigers offense quickly went to work, as quarterback Brett Batteford and A.J. Allen ripped off 10-plus yard runs on the drive. That eventually set up a 6-yard score from Lane Blue.
Minden’s offense did not replicate Neville’s success thanks to another tackle for loss by the Tigers’ defense. Griffin McGee’s TFL set up another third-and-long scenario for the Crimson Tide, and yet again the Tigers defense forced another incompletion with a quarterback hurry.
From there, the Tigers were off to the races, and Batteford was quite literally on the next offensive possession with a 61-yard touchdown run that gave Neville a 14-0 lead on the road.
An unsportsmanlike penalty on Minden set up a short kickoff, and the Tigers took advantage with an onside kick, which was recovered by Neville’s William Read.
More undisciplined plays by Neville generated more frustrations on the Tigers’ sideline, though. An offensive penalty erased the good field position before Neville’s second turnover of the game, and later in the second quarter, the Tigers had a Lorenzell Dubose interception taken off the board with a roughing the passer penalty.
Neville’s defense made up for its own miscue, as McGee and Roberts combined for a tackle for loss on a 4th-and-3 inside the Neville 35-yard line.
Minden showed everything from shotgun formations to the ol’ flexbone to try and get Neville’s defense off-balanced, but the Tigers held Minden to just 27 total yards in the first half.
The Tigers tacked on a field goal — a 22-yarder from Read — that allowed Neville to go into the locker room with a 17-0 advantage. McGee recorded another tackle for loss and sack before the half ended.
The Tigers had three offensive penalties on their first drive of the second half, but Neville overcame all three with an 11-play drive, six-minute drive that culminated in Batteford’s second touchdown run of the game. The Neville junior quarterback’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the Tigers a comfortable 24-0 lead deep into the third quarter.
Read tacked on three more for Neville with a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Senior Travion Pleasant recorded his first interception of the year for the Tigers.
Neville racked up 278 total yards of offense in the win. Batteford led the Tigers in rushing with 97 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.