Crunch those baseball numbers, Neville fans. You might be glad you did.
Few baseball teams around the state, if any, track data like the Neville baseball program. And it’s the recent statistics recorded that has Neville head coach Paul Guerriero excited about the No. 2 Tigers potential this postseason.
“Just the other day, we were talking back-and-forth about averages, and they are what they are. A few guys didn’t have amazing averages, but then you pull up their QAB (quality at bats), and Zeb (Ruddell) is at 67%, and a guy like Brennan Surles is at 60%. You might look at Brennan’s batting average and think it should be higher, but 60% is our team goal for quality at bats. In fact, our team has a 62% average, which is definitely the highest it’s been in a while.”
Neville’s 2017 state championship club boasted a 59% QAB, for example. Most major categories, including stolen bases (90 as of last Friday), are trending to be team-highs during Guerriero’s nine-year stint as Neville’s headman, with the exception of home runs.
“I think that was something last year’s team did so well,” said Guerriero, reflecting on last year’s semifinal run. “We had 24 home runs as a team, and eight would be a high mark in years prior. We have nine so far this year.”
The impressive numbers extend to OPS (on base percentage + slugging percentage). The Tigers have eight players — Ruddell, Daniel Breard, Bradley Hanlon, Brett Batteford, Drew Jarrell, Lake Grant, Rudy Dozier and Surles — with an .800 or better OPS. The first five Tigers listed have a 1.000+ OPS, which is considered to be elite.
Of course, the 20-year head coach knows baseball is more than just a numbers game, though he does put a lot of emphasis on the daily details. One number that snuck up on him was actually the No. 400, as in 400 career victories for Guerriero as head coach. Guerriero garnered his 400th career win when the Tigers defeated Tioga, 7-6, on March 31. Neville's head coach downplayed it as just one win in a line of eight consecutive, as the Tigers have outscored their previous eight opponents, 100-25.
“So I knew it was getting close because when we do LBCA, we turn in our wins,” Guerriero said. “The only problem was we got to 20 wins faster probably than we’ve ever gotten since I’ve been here. My wife (Carolyn) started asking me about it, and I went and looked the very next day after the Tioga win. I think it’s a testament to what our kids have done. The games out of those 400, 180 of those have been here at Neville. It’s been a good run here with some good quality players.”
You don’t get to 400 career wins without mixing analytics with instinct either. The Tigers are good. With a 20-4 record, Neville has moved into the top spot in the unofficial power rankings, and being good isn’t something that Guerriero ever shied away from. Ever since the beginning of the season, Neville’s head coach talked about returning a senior-laden team that made waves in Class 4A last season. This is the natural progression, but success was never guaranteed.
“We’ve had to keep these guys grounded in terms of expectations and keep them more focused on being excellent every day, every at bat, every pitch,” Guerriero said. “We knew they were hearing a lot from parents and fans about how great this team is, but baseball is a funny game.”
Most recently, the Tigers rallied to beat No. 3 Ouachita Christian (Division IV), 9-6, on the road Thursday night. Ruddell, the LSU signee, homered twice in the victory. He’s now hitting .403 on the season with six home runs and 29 RBIs.
“He hit his stride at this time last year,” Guerriero said. “Coming into the year, his biggest adjustment was people pitching him different. People would pitch him backwards. I feel like we’ve pitched well and played good defense most of the year, but now our offense is started to warm up a bit. We still haven’t put together our best offensive effort, but the last couple of games, guys have started to fit that offensive category where I felt we could be as a team.”
With the postseason just around the corner, Guerriero is hoping this season will be a historic one beyond the career wins and gaudy offensive statistics. The ultimate goal is much bigger than any individual accolade.
