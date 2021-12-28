With a 64-32 dominant victory against Parkway, the Neville boys basketball team improved to 12-3 on the season.
One might look at the Tigers victory as some sort of statement made to the rest of Class 4A after a semifinal run one year ago, but Neville head coach Phillip Craig has offered a more realistic approach.
“I’m anxious to see how we look like against West Monroe Thursday,” Craig said. “To me, that’s when we’ll really see what we’re made of. We’ve done well against teams that we’re better than. But that’s what I keep telling (the players) is that the test is coming.”
The Tigers did it with style points Tuesday night during their win in the Sidney Smith Invitational. Returning star PD McCraney completed an and-one in the second quarter by posterizing a Parkway defender. Those in attendance jumped to their feet after McCraney turned heads with the electrifying dunk. Not known for dunking on opponents in the past, McCraney showed off yet another tool in his versatile toolbox.
“He’s capable,” Craig said. “I tell you what. He works so hard. He’s a great player. I like this team. I talk to them all the time about making a run and playing teams like Carver. That’s what we’re working toward.”
McCraney led the Tigers with 18 points, while McKenald “Baba” Armstead added 15. The Tigers hit eight 3-pointers in the runaway victory.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.