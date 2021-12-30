In the days leading in, Neville head coach Phillip Craig called the matchup with West Monroe Thursday night the ultimate test. Consider that test aced, as the Tigers defeated West Monroe, 58-52, on the road to close out the Sidney Smith Invitational.
“Definitely,” Craig said. “West Monroe is so well coached and has such a good team. For us to come in here at their place in this kind of game and win… I didn’t think we finished it well, but it’s so emotionally charged that you’re just kind of trying to get out of here.”
Emotionally charged is a proper description of the encounter between the two rival schools. Late in the fourth quarter, both head coaches met with an official for an extended intense conversation about the language that was being used on the floor.
“Here’s what I’ll say about the officiating — what the calls are and how it’s officiated, you have to control what you can control,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. “I will say that tonight we did a bad job of controlling our emotions.”
Neville led by as many as 16 points in the win against West Monroe. The Tigers used a 20-2 run that started in the second quarter and ended in the third to take a 45-29 advantage.
West Monroe answered with a 13-2 run to make it a 47-44 contest in the fourth quarter, but a 7-for-16 night at the free throw line combined with Neville’s 9-of-13 conversions in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
“Good job by them closing it out at the free throw line,” Hill said.
PD McCraney made five-of-seven free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, as he finished the night as the leading scorer with 23 points. Craig gushed about McCraney’s performance and questioned why his star player, who has one DIII offer, hasn’t gotten more looks.
“It’s the oddest thing in the world,” Craig said. “You see him on the floor and know how great of a player he is, but we see him every day. If people only knew what kind of a kid he was. He’s an A-B student, and he’s just an unbelievable young man. He’s led us in scoring for four years. Somebody is about to get a steal.”
Hill also marveled about McCraney’s ability.
“The thing I’m most impressed with is the pace that he plays at. It’s hard to speed him up. He doesn’t get nervous. He has the ball on a string. His pace allows them to do a lot of things. If they get ahead of you his pace really turns that screw on you and makes it hard to come back ,” Hill said. “The transfer portal is killing high school kids trying to get offers. Paul Manning would have 10 football offers 10 years ago. Dakota Gasca and PD would have 10 basketball offers 10 years ago."
Gasca was equally brilliant for the Rebels on the other end, making clutch 3-pointers and converting strong drives to the basket in the loss. The Rebels point guard led the Rebels with 22 points.
Neville opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, which saw Tra’Von Varner become the fourth Tiger to hit a 3-pointer in the half.
Shun Glass’ third 3-pointer of the game trimmed the deficit to three, and the Rebels tied it, 25-25, after Gasca showcased his sharpshooter abilities with a jumper at the elbow.
The Rebels were able to take a 27-25 lead thanks in large part to their press and the energy from Rayshawn Pleasant off of the bench.
The Tigers closed the half on a hot streak, as McCraney did it on both ends of the floor. He forced turnovers with his quickness on defense and finished strong drives and made contested jumpers to send the Tigers to the locker room with a 33-27 lead.
Five lead changes and a combined eight made 3-pointers made for a fast, furious and fun first quarter between these two squads.
Neville got the three-ball going early, as D.J. McClendon and Mack Jones hit triples to give the Tigers an 8-2 edge out of the gate. Jones hit two treys in the opening quarter, but the Rebels matched the Tigers productivity.
West Monroe took its first lead with an 9-0 run, which was highlighted by a Jadais Richard and-one and 3-pointers from Gasca and Glass.
Neville improved to 13-3 on the year, while West Monroe fell to 10-3 on the season.
