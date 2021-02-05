There’s hitting a hot streak and then there’s winning back-to-back contests against top-ranked caliber clubs in Class 3A.
If one were to judge how hot a team was based upon wins against credible opponents, the Neville boys basketball team would be scoring after beating No. 4 Carroll (52-51) Tuesday night and No. 6 Bossier (34-33) the Thursday night that followed.
“We’re not going to blow many people out, but it’s so good to see (the players) have that kind of success,” Neville head coach Phillip Craig said.
After losing two members of the team, Craig has seen his team bond and gel in recent weeks. Now at 11-7 on the season, his Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.
“We had some problems on this team early on, but now they’re gone. That makes (this run) nice,” Craig said.
Against Carroll, the Tigers overcame a size disadvantage by staying active with their press. Patrick “PD” McCraney recorded 10 points, 10 assists and seven steals in the victory.
“He’s one of those where he’s giving up a lot of scoring stats, but to play at the next level, he needs to show he can do more,” Craig said. “And he’s been doing that. He can score, no doubt about it. But we need him to try and get others involved. He’s reacting and doing a great job.”
MacKenzill Jones led the Tigers with 15 points, as he drained 4-of-6 3-point attempts to lead the Tigers in a low-scoring affair against Bossier.
Craig said his team has bought in on taking those next steps as a Class 4A state title contender.
“I go back to the Carroll game and we were down by nine at one point in the third, and we chipped away at it,” Craig said. “That’s the kind of things we have to do to win games. This group is steady and smart.”
