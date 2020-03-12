As rumors swirled about the possibility of suspension in play for LHSAA spring sports, which would be the latest in sporting events affected by the coronavirus disease, (7-3) Sterlington and (5-4) Neville began a series as if it were the last one they’d play the rest of the season.
There were no rah-rah speeches from Neville head coach Paul Guerriero or Sterlington head coach Mark Sims. There wasn’t even much talk about the situation. There was just a high standard of play expected out of both dugouts, as the Panthers and Tigers took the field.
“We’re supposed to play like it’s our last game every game, because the lineup may change tomorrow and you might not have another chance,” Sims said. “Everybody sees the NBA and MLB, and as of right now, I have no idea. We’ll play (Friday), play Saturday and play next week as far as I’m concerned.”
After a brilliant performance on the mound from senior Andrew Cagle, the Neville Tigers drew first blood with a 7-3 victory Thursday night. Cagle threw 115 pitches and kept Sterlington hitters off-balanced for 6.1 innings pitched.
“Cagle kept a very explosive lineup in check, and I thought we hit the ball very well against one of their better starters,” Guerriero said. “I thought we kept some pressure on them, and we continued to extend the lead, which is something we’ve had some trouble with.”
Cagle went to work early on Sterlington’s lineup.
After giving up a leadoff single to Reece Brooks, Cagle recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning. Cagle’s fastball was moving off the plate, as he had two Sterlington hitters whiffing.
Not to be outmatched, Nick Whittington sent back-to-back Neville hitters to the dugout with off-speed pitches in the bottom frame.
Cagle’s strikeout count rose to six in the next inning (thanks to a Panther batter reaching safely after a third strike), and wouldn’t you know it, the senior pitcher broke the scoreless tie in the second inning. Cagle’s solo dinger gave the Tigers a 1-0 edge.
In the third inning, Brett Batteford robbed Brooks of his second hit of the game as he made a phenomenal sliding catch in right field. Sterlington kept the pressure on, though. Seaver Sheets walked and Braden Hough singled in the following at-bats before Parker Coley drove Sheets in with a double off the wall. A wild pitch scored Hough, as Sterlington took a 2-1 lead.
The lead was short lived for the Panthers. After Brennan Surles reached on an error and Batteford reached safely on a beautifully placed bunt, Zeb Ruddell crushed a 3-run homer to give the Tigers a 4-2 advantage.
“I think it’s one of our better offensive performances for sure, and probably one of our worst base-running performances from the season,” Guerriero said. “We could have busted it wide open had we not given them some outs on the bases.”
The hits just kept on coming. Sterlington’s Zach Jones got the Panthers in business with a single with one out in the fourth. Grant Mangrum followed with a double to place runners at second and third with the top of lineup coming to bat. Cagle worked himself out of a jam with back-to-back pop-ups to preserve the Tiger lead.
A leadoff triple by Todd Stewart, Andrew Robertson walk and beaned Surles loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth. After a force out, Lake Grant drilled a 2-RBI single and an errant throw at second scored another, as Neville’s lead grew to 7-2.
A Clay Benson RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning capped the scoring for the Panthers.
Sims wasn’t happy with the way his team performed in Game 1 of the series, and challenged his bunch to right the ship after the game.
“People say you’re an experienced club with a lot of seniors, and this and that, but what good does it do?” Sims said. “If you can’t focus and concentrate, what good does it do? Errors and home runs will happen, but 10 flyouts and eight strikeouts, you ain’t beating anybody. And give (Cagle) credit. He pitched a good game. But you can’t make four errors a game and walk four or five a game. Sometimes you just get your butt beat. That’s what happened tonight. That’s why I like three games. It’s just one game, take care of business tomorrow and you know what? Nobody remembers today.”
