Neville and Bastrop share a rich history with one another. Two proud dominant programs that have engaged in classics throughout the year entered Week 9 with little to no buzz at all.
That’s because they’ve never been further apart. One team is positioning itself as a state championship contender while another has one win and will be transitioning down a classification next year due to enrollment numbers dropping.
Still, it’s hard to fathom a day where (7-1) Neville defeated (1-8) Bastrop, 62-0, and led 50-0 at halftime.
“It’s still Bastrop,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “They’ve got some really good young athletes. They played a lot of freshmen and sophomores last night, so they’re in a rebuilding year. I thought our guys came out and played sharp.”
Anthony “A.J.” Allen broke loose early and often in this one, scoring on a run from 48 yards out before finding the end zone on a 28-yard scamper. That set the tone. Allen ran the ball just seven times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Allen now has 1,445 yards on 126 carries (11.5 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns this season.
Quarterback Brett Batteford completed four-of-six passes for 43 yards, while rushing for 71 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
On defense, senior linebacker Henton Roberts recorded a pick six.
The Tigers have won their last three contests by a combined score of 134-0. Tannehill was proud of his squad’s focus and drive to get better.
“We’ve done one-on-one’s the last two weeks where we had 15 to 20 plays against each other. And that really pushed them,” Tannehill said. “We keep score too. The defense won two weeks ago, and the offense won last week. That’s what has made both sides of the ball play so clean the last few weeks.”
Up next for the No. 2 Tigers is a district title showdown with No. 3 Huntington Thursday night.
Huntington is coming off of a 40-7 victory against Minden last week and hasn’t lost since suffering a 43-14 defeat against (8-1) C.E. Byrd in Week 1.
“Their quarterback is a special player for them, and their wide receiver has signed with Louisiana Tech. They have three down linemen that are big. They actually look a lot like Warren Easton,” Tannehill said. “It’s a district championship so no matter any time you’re crowned a champion here at Neville, it’s a big thing. Nothing like getting ready to go into the playoffs with a big game in Week 10.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
