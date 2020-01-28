The Neville girls basketball team extended its win streak to 10 by stifling West Monroe in a 43-37 victory Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers getting it done on the defensive end is fitting considering Neville held its previous three opponents to less than 30 points.
To simply say West Monroe slept through the first quarter wouldn’t properly illustrate the Lady Rebels’ slow start. It also wouldn’t give Neville the credit it deserved for eliminating high-percentage shots and second-chance points underneath the bucket.
The Lady Rebels settled for two field goals in the first quarter, and both of those came on Dezarae Stewart 3-pointers.
The Lady Rebels missed five free throws in the quarter, though, while Neville made it count at the line.
The Lady Tigers led 11-7 after the first quarter when the Lady Rebels went on a 5-0 run to start the second. Neville recaptured the lead when Jasyinn Anderson drained a jumper at the top of the key.
Mackenzie Donaldson made the Lady Tigers’ other field goal in the quarter on a strong drive to the hoop late in the half. There were three total field goals in the quarter from both sides as Neville took a 17-15 lead into the locker room. The Lady Rebels missed 10 free throws in the first half alone.
The Lady Tigers opened the second half with a 6-0 run. Neville capped the run with a Jujuana Biggs layup.
West Monroe responded by calling timeout and forcing the ball inside with Amaya West and Faith Robinson. Robinson converted on back-to-back baskets to reduce the deficit to two. Neville had a response, though.
Jenna Farrar drained a triple to put the Lady Tigers up 29-21 late in the third quarter.
West Monroe close the gap to two points in the fourth quarter, but Dakayla Howard scored five consecutive points to ensure a nice cushion for the Lady Tigers in the closing minutes.
Howard led Neville with 14 points. Twelve of those points came from the charity stripe. Neville was 22-of-32 from the line in the victory.
With the win, No. 7 Neville improved to 15-9 on the season, while the No. 6 Lady Rebels fell to 18-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.