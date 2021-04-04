When there are only two district series for the Neville baseball team, the responsibility falls on Paul Guerriero’s shoulders to make the most out of solidifying the rest of the schedule.
Guerriero made matters tough on himself by scheduling Top 10 opponents, but he’s been at this long enough to know there are benefits to playing strong opponents during the season.
“We kind of felt like this would happen last year, because the district the LHSAA set the last time was silly,” Guerriero told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. “It’s a little difficult for football, but baseball is fine with me. We play six district games. Two three-game series, and we can find enough non-district games and power point games.”
After sweeping Franklin Parish, the Tigers have just one district series remaining against Bastrop. The Tigers have been busy in the meantime. Neville stacked wins against Claiborne Christian and Oak Grove between falling to No. 2 Tioga, 8-7, in a heartbreaker last Thursday.
Brennan Surles doubled twice, while teammates Wes Robinson and Brett Batteford also doubled in the 11-1 win against Claiborne Christian. Samuel Marsh limited Claiborne Christian to one run on five hits and two walks.
Brody Green had two hits, including a double in the loss to Tioga, while Surles and Brayden Terra recorded two hits each against Oak Grove. LSU commit Zeb Ruddell recorded three hits against Oak Grove, which included a triple. Green gave up just three runs on six hits and one walk. He also struck out 11 in the seven-inning outing.
Overall, the No. 8 (9-10) Tigers are making strides.
“The main improvement that we’ve seen over the past few weeks didn’t have anything to do with what went on the field,” Guerriero said. “It was more of our approach to the game. It was more of an unselfish type attitude. It was kind of tough in the earlier part of the year. We had some older juniors and senior who didn’t get to play last year.”
While other squads ramp up district play, the Tigers will test District 2-5A’s Ruston Monday before entering a three-game series with Ouachita Christian.
