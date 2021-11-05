In a matchup that pitted two of the top three teams in Class 4A against one another, the No. 2 Neville Tigers showed they’re a step above with a 37-0 victory against No. 3 Huntington.
Star running back A.J. Allen scored three touchdowns in the first half and eclipsed 160 rushing yards on just six carries in the first two quarters. He did not play in the second half.
But as many headlines as Allen draws, the story of the game might very well reside on the defensive side of the ball after the Tigers finished 4-0 in district without giving up a single point. In fact, the Tigers have posted goose eggs over the last 19 consecutive quarters.
“I was very proud of those guys,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “They really played well, and Coach (Mike) Collins does a tremendous job getting those guys ready. And we have some super athletes on that side of the ball in Lorenzell Dubose, Maurion Eleam, Henton Roberts and Enyce Sledge.”
Huntington quarterback Kameron Evans entered Friday night with the second most passing yards in the state with 2,772 yards and 36 passing touchdowns, but the Tigers limited him to just 18-of-31 passing for 140 yards.
After weeks of giving Allen limited carries against inferior opponents, the Tigers unleashed the TCU commit early on against the Raiders. Allen scored the first two touchdowns of the game with two 42-yard runs. And just like that the Tigers were out in front by two touchdowns midway through the first quarter.
“I think when people watch film, they’re like, ‘Ah, that’s just film. We’re pretty fast. We can catch him,’” Tannehill said. “They don’t take into consideration just how fast AJ is, especially on the football field. I think corners and safeties think they’ll run him down, and it just doesn’t happen. And we have a great offensive line full of seniors and one big junior.”
Quarterback Brett Batteford found the end zone for the first time of the night late in the first quarter, as his four-yard run put the Tigers on top, 20-0. Batteford also completed 6-of-8 passes for 56 yards and a score.
“Since he’s come back from that injury against West Monroe, he’s really settled down,” Tannehill said. “I thought he played one of his best games all year last week (vs. Bastrop).”
Allen found the end zone on a 64-yard run and Breard Inabnett booted a 33-yard field goal to close out the half. And like games prior, Allen saw his day end early once again.
Allen finished the regular season with 1,607 yards and 23 touchdowns on 132 carries for an average of 12.2 yards per carry.
Neville outscored opponents in district, 171-0.
The Tigers finish the regular season with an 8-1 record and are the No. 2 seed in Class 4A.
