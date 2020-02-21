Despite a slow start at home in the opening round of the Class 4A Playoffs, the No. 8 Neville Lady Tigers overcame No. 25 Peabody in a 53-24 victory.
If you ask head coach Lorrie Guimbellot, slow start or not, the result is much better than the contrary.
“You’re dealing with teenage girls, so you never know what’s going to happen,” Guimbellot said. “Look at West Monroe. Who saw that upset coming? We’re not in any condition to overlook anyone. I don’t want to say we overlooked (Peabody) early on per say, but I just think we have a hard time getting going.”
The Lady Tigers were entrenched in a back-and-forth contest in the second quarter, as Jajuana Briggs carried the Lady Tigers early and finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Briggs scored the Lady Tigers’ first 12 points of the contest.
“It’s good to have someone carry you like that for one night, but we can’e keep riding that,” Guimbellot said. “That’s what we talked about right after the game. Somebody else has to step up.”
The game opened up for the Lady Tigers when Layden Farrar knocked down some outside shots.
That set the course for Neville to win convincingly at home to set up a second-round matchup with No. 9 Woodlawn-Shreve Monday at 6 p.m.
Farrar scored 10 points in the victory.
