The last time the No. 3 Neville Lady Tigers suffered a loss was on Dec. 14 against Ouachita Christian. The last time Neville won by less than double digits was Jan. 26 against West Monroe.
Safe to say the Lady Tigers are rolling at the right time.
“There's one more game (Bastrop) and then it's one and done now,” Neville head coach Lorrie Guimbellot said. “Hopefully we’re still rising to the top and haven’t hit our peak yet.”
The Lady Tigers have won 14 games in a row.
And Neville is still stacking impressive wins. Wednesday night the Lady Tigers defeated Gibsland-Coleman, the No. 1 ranked Class C squad that just knocked off Class 4A’s No. 2 Huntington.
Neville won 47-35 thanks to a big performance from Mia Hardin, who contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Hardin suffered an eye injury against Holy Savior Menard and had to wear protective eye goggles in the victory. Dakayla Howard also added 14 points in the victory.
“It was a battle,” Guimbellot said. “We’re starting to find our groove. We needed a test like that on the road against a quality opponent. They showed us some things we need to get better at. We were kind of worried what might happen (in the power rankings) if we didn’t win.”
With the win, the Lady Tigers cling to that No. 3 seed. Guimbellot knows just how important it is to remain in the Top 4 to host a quarterfinal matchup down the road.
“It’s extremely vital because you want to give yourself the best chance to win, Guimbellot said.
