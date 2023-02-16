Making a difference in the life of young men was always the “ultimate” goal for Neville head coach Phillip Craig. Retiring after his 30th year of coaching, Craig stands by that with few regrets over his coaching career.
The one missing piece for Craig would be playing for a state title, and when Neville’s head basketball coach joined “The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” on Thursday, he spoke openly about that.
“Don’t get me wrong — it doesn’t keep me up at night,” Craig said. “But any coach worth its salt that says it doesn’t bother him is lying. Don’t get me wrong — I know ultimately why the Lord put me in coaching and what I’m here to do, but at the same time, nobody wants to win as much as I do. To come up short and never have that experience to play for one is disappointing. But at the same time, I know in my heart that’s what we worked toward.”
Don’t feel too sorry for Craig. After accumulating 381 wins with three Top 28 appearances under his belt, Craig experienced the thrills of victory in his tenure at Neville, which dates back to the 2002 season.
The Tigers went to the Top 28 that season and made another state tournament appearance in 2021 under reigning Ouachita Citizen Player of the Year PD McCraney, nearly bookmarking his head coaching career with trips to play for a state championship.
If you told Craig back in 2002 that he’d be a Neville Tiger until the day he retired from coaching, that might have been difficult to believe.
“I came in the gym, and it was just in disarray,” Craig said. “There were so many kids in here, and we had like four or five fights. I’m thinking, ‘What have I done?’ Nobody says they’re going to stay at one place the whole time, but it was just a testament to Neville. Every administrator we’ve had since I’ve been here. The level of expectations really starts with football. We talk about the tradition and what has taken place here for all these years, but most people don’t get it unless you went to Neville or coached there. This is somewhere I knew I wanted to finish up.”
Craig grew up in Hamburg, Ark., played under Mike Vining at ULM and spent 30 years in the coaching realm. Though he’s retiring from coaching, he will stay on campus to fulfill his teaching duties.
As part of Craig’s successful tenure with Neville, he also got to coach some all-time great football players, including Dallas Cowboy KaVontae Turpin, Arizona Cardinal Rashard Lawrence and LSU Tiger Will Campbell. Turpin was the only football star that played all four years under Craig, and he took a lot of joy in watching him on Sundays this season.
“It’s almost surreal when you’re watching a game and you think, ‘Yeah I coached that guy.’ My nephew from Arkansas, when KaVontae joined the Cowboys, he thought I was lying when I said I coached him. It’s awesome. It’s awesome for Neville in general that those guys go on and have that kind of success,” Craig said.
Neville honored Craig and his contributions to the school in the Tigers contest against Rayville on Tuesday. With one final game remaining against Green Oaks on the road, the (11-15) Tigers are still holding out hope that they can sneak into the Nonselect Division I playoffs, as Neville is currently No. 26 in the unofficial power rankings.
