With district play tipping off Friday, both the Neville boys and girls basketball teams are on the verge of peaking.
Neither Neville girls basketball head coach Lorrie Guimbellot nor Neville boys basketball coach Phillip Craig would go so far to say they were actually “peaking” ahead of district play, though each coach pointed to recent wins as a sign of bigger things to come.
“We’re starting to see some chemistry on the floor,” said Guimbellot, whose Lady Tigers hold an 8-9 record this season. “In pieces, we are seeing some things better. This is the second part of the season. It time to get things going.”
Neville has played a who’s who so far. The Lady Tigers faced Ouachita, Parkway, Pineville and West Monroe, which are all Top 13 teams in Class 5A.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of three straight wins against Mansfield (39-36), Caldwell (50-37) and University Academy (53-33).
While the Lady Tigers are looking for more consistency across the board, Guimbellot singled out Dakayla Howard for her team-high points per game statistic.
“It’s typically been anybody on any given night, which is something we’ve had to deal with,” Guimbellot said. “Dakayla has been our most consistent scorer right now.”
Neville will look to ride that new wave of momentum into a district contest against Franklin Parish Friday night at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers haven’t lost a district contest in the last three seasons and hope to continue that streak in 2020.
The boys hope to start their own run in the contest after. The Tigers split with Franklin Parish in the district to a one-loss record last season.
Because West Ouachita moved up to Class 3A, the Tigers will have just two district foes this season, which has made scheduling a bit challenging.
The Tigers enter district play Friday with a 7-10 record after getting positive results at the Alexandria High Tournament.
“We’re definitely on an upswing,” said Neville head coach Phillip Craig after beating Tioga 46-42 last weekend. “We’re slowly starting to gel.”
Craig said teams are starting to key in on the Tigers leading scorer, sophomore Patrick “PD” McCraney.
“He’s that type of kid where he is so quiet, but he does so much,” Craig said. “He’s a special kid, and we even knew that as a freshman. He’s gotten some attention, so he tries to find other guys.”
Neville is one of many local teams that tend to suffer from long postseason runs in football, but the Tigers are hoping to heat up and win a district that Craig feels is up for grabs for all three teams involved.
