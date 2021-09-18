A lightning delay only suspended what Neville fans felt would be an inevitable outcome when the Jena Giants played its “home game” in Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night.
Having to move the game due to the extreme rain, Neville welcomed the Giants into its own fine confines for a Friday night tilt that saw the Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season.
In the 28-8 affair, the Tigers scored on its opening drive of the ballgame. Quarterback Brett Batteford polished off a seven-play drive with a four-yard touchdown scamper. That scoring drive featured nothing but runs, as the Tigers ran it right down the Giants’ throat. That certainly set the tone for the game.
Jena followed that score with an 11-play drive that ended with a fourth down stop by the Tigers defense. Neville’s defensive unit continued to leave a mark in the game, as Griffin McGee housed an interception he made in the second quarter. That gave the Tigers a 14-0 advantage.
Jena scored on an 18-yard pass and converted the two-point conversion to trail 14-8 late in the quarter. But the Tigers can always strike fast, especially with "Mr. Quick Six" in the backfield.
Neville running back A.J. Allen broke free in the third quarter on a 65-yard score to give the Tigers a 21-8 lead at halftime. Allen found the end zone again in the third quarter, as he finished with 158 rushing yards and two scores just on 11 carries. Allen has nine total touchdowns through the first three ballgames.
Batteford also averaged more than 10 yards per carry in the victory, as he rushed for 116 yards and a score on 10 attempts.
Defensively, Maurion Eleam recorded a turnover for the Tigers for the second straight game. He was credited with an interception one week after causing a fumble against Ouachita.
Rudy Dozier, Henton Roberts, Jaylon Blackston, Kendall January, Isaiah Brown and Henry Cagle each recorded tackles for loss in the victory.
The Tigers held Jena to just 161 yards of offense on 61 plays, while totaling 295 yards on just 29 plays. Neville was just 2-for-4 passing with 12 yards.
Up next for the Tigers is a showdown with St. Thomas More, who picked up its first victory of the season last week against Plaquemine. The Cougars took out some frustration in that 63-0 win after falling to Madison Prep Academy and Alexandria Senior High to start the year.
