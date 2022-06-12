Whenever a big play was needed, Vandebilt Catholic pitcher Owen Schexnaydre and North DeSoto third baseman Mia Norwood provided it for their teams during championship runs in the 2022 season.
Both Schexnaydre and Norwood highlighted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State baseball and softball teams.
Schexnaydre, a LSU-Eunice commitment, helped Vandebilt win its first LHSAA state championship since 1971. The senior pitcher had a 11-3 record, allowed 46 hits, 28 runs, 14 earned runs and 24 walks. He finished with 115 strikeouts and 1.176 ERA. As a batter, he had 29 hits, 23 RBIs, 11 runs, .290 batting average. He hit 4-for-4 with three RBIs during a 12-2 win over University Lab in Division II state championship game, which he was named outstanding player.
Norwood helped lead North DeSoto to its second straight Class 4A softball title. The sophomore had a .517 batting average with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and 59 runs. She hit .727 during the playoffs, and she was District 1-4A MVP.
Coaches of the Year winners were Mike Barba of South Terrebonne in baseball and Kayla Shirley of Franklin Parish in softball.
Barba led South Terrebonne to its first LHSAA baseball championship in school history, defeating state defending champion North Vermilion 7-6 in the Class 4A final. As a No. 15 seed, South Terrebonne beat No. 2 Neville, No. 7 South Lafourche on the road along with No. 6 Lakeshore and No. 1 North Vermilion at the LHSAA tournament. The Gators played their entire season on the road after their school campus and baseball field in Bourg was damaged due to Hurricane Ida. They finished the season with a 21-15 record.
Shirley guided Franklin Parish to a 20-11 record and a trip to the Class 4A state finals, where it lost 11-1 to North DeSoto. Franklin Parish made the finals as a No. 10 seed.
2022 LSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Haydan Toal Tioga Sr. 9-3
P Owen Schexnaydre Vandebilt Catholic Sr. 11-3
P Josh Pierce South Lafourche Sr. 9-2
P Aiden Leonard North Vermilion Jr. 9-0
C Robert Ashley North DeSoto Jr. .500
IF Shea Pitre South Terrebonne Sr. .402
IF Tyson Leblanc North Vermilion Jr. .468
IF Dalton Hill Northwood Sr. .454
IF Daniel Breard Neville Sr. .361
OF Zeb Ruddell Neville Sr. .434
OF Jonah Callais South Lafourche Sr. .398
OF Dorien Jackson Breaux Bridge Sr. .436
UT Tucker McCabe Northwood So. .492
UT Jackson Martin South Terrebonne Jr. .317
UT Eli David Vandebilt Catholic Sr. .398
UT Dominick Letort Lakeshore Jr. .415
UT Kameron Mangum North DeSoto Jr. 10-0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: OWEN SCHEXNAYDRE, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC
COACH OF THE YEAR: MIKE BARBA, SOUTH TERREBONNE
Honorable mention
Layne Lacaze, DeRidder; Cole Simoneaux, Assumption; Alex Brannan, DeRidder; Andrew Simon, Cecilia; Reid Godchaux, Teurlings Catholic; Morgan Sauber, Lakeshore; Eli Benoit, St. Thomas More; Gavem Jones, Tioga; Andrew Cooper, Minden; Duece Cheramie, South Lafourche; Andon Dupre, Assumption; Lake Grant, Neville; Kaden Sanders, Tioga; Tanner Hornback, St. Thomas More; Josh Bardwell, Tioga; Jakobe Jackson, Minden; Kody Jackson, Evangel; Dominic Archilia, Vandebilt Catholic; Reece Turner, Assumption; Jack Stefanski, St. Thomas More; Ryan Gardner, Northwood; Colbi Dennis, Plaquemine; Sage Rivere, Assumption; Chrisian Arceneaux, South Terrebonne; Cale Comeaux, Teurlings Catholic; Eli Lirette, Lakeshore; Wes Allemand, South Lafourche; Robbie Harrison, St. Michael.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Ava Prejean St. Thomas More Jr. 12-4
P Kairah Williams Tioga Sr. 13-6
P Laney Johnson North DeSoto So. 23-4
P Kalyn Dehart Vandebilt Catholic Sr. 18-4
C Peyton Miller North DeSoto Fr. .453
IF Gabby Mitchell Eunice Jr. .535
IF Ellie Loftin Neville Sr. .433
IF Mia Norwood North DeSoto So. .517
IF Corin Talbot Vandebilt Catholic Sr. .423
OF Ari Townsend St. Thomas More Jr. .481
OF Khynzi Jackson Tioga Sr. .464
OF Lillie Mazur Vandebilt Catholic Sr. .443
UT Aly Delafield North DeSoto Jr. .514
UT Kaitlyn Worsham Neville Jr. .527
UT Emerson Blanchard Pearl River Fr. .543
UT Gracie Toledano Academy of Our Lady .479
UT Sage Champagne Cecilia Sr. .485
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIA NORWOOD, NORTH DESOTO
COACH OF THE YEAR: KAYLA SHIRLEY, FRANKLIN PARISH
Honorable mention
Caroline Vienne, Eunice; Lexi Gautreaux, Beau Chene; Addie Bagwell, Neville; Emerson Blanchard, Pearl River; Ca’Terra Bates, Academy of Our Lady; Gabbie Stutes, St. Thomas More; Jailah Rideau, Beau Chene; Cloe Bonvillain, Beau Chene; Zoe Roland, Tioga; Regan Henderson, North DeSoto; Frances Boudreaux, Vandebilt Catholic; Anna Brunet, South Terrebonne; Hannah Woodlawn, Northwood; Ella Mabile, Assumption; Vyctorhea Romero, Teurlings Catholic; Kirsten Lalonde, Beau Chene; Cara Rankin, Lakeshore; Olivia Rhodes, South Terrebonne; Abbi Troquille, Tioga; Allison Turner, St. Michael; Gabbi Olauge, Evangel; Danielle Robinson, Huntington; Jacey Adams, Minden; Madison Gray, Morgan City.
