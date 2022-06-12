Neville

Whenever a big play was needed, Vandebilt Catholic pitcher Owen Schexnaydre and North DeSoto third baseman Mia Norwood provided it for their teams during championship runs in the 2022 season.

Both Schexnaydre and Norwood highlighted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State baseball and softball teams.

Schexnaydre, a LSU-Eunice commitment, helped Vandebilt win its first LHSAA state championship since 1971. The senior pitcher had a 11-3 record, allowed 46 hits, 28 runs, 14 earned runs and 24 walks. He finished with 115 strikeouts and 1.176 ERA. As a batter, he had 29 hits, 23 RBIs, 11 runs, .290 batting average. He hit 4-for-4 with three RBIs during a 12-2 win over University Lab in Division II state championship game, which he was named outstanding player.

Norwood helped lead North DeSoto to its second straight Class 4A softball title. The sophomore had a .517 batting average with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and 59 runs. She hit .727 during the playoffs, and she was District 1-4A MVP.

Coaches of the Year winners were Mike Barba of South Terrebonne in baseball and Kayla Shirley of Franklin Parish in softball.

Barba led South Terrebonne to its first LHSAA baseball championship in school history, defeating state defending champion North Vermilion 7-6 in the Class 4A final. As a No. 15 seed, South Terrebonne beat No. 2 Neville, No. 7 South Lafourche on the road along with No. 6 Lakeshore and No. 1 North Vermilion at the LHSAA tournament. The Gators played their entire season on the road after their school campus and baseball field in Bourg was damaged due to Hurricane Ida. They finished the season with a 21-15 record.

Shirley guided Franklin Parish to a 20-11 record and a trip to the Class 4A state finals, where it lost 11-1 to North DeSoto. Franklin Parish made the finals as a No. 10 seed.

2022 LSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE CHARTS

BASEBALL

Pos Player School Cl stats

P Haydan Toal Tioga Sr. 9-3

P Owen Schexnaydre Vandebilt Catholic Sr. 11-3

P Josh Pierce South Lafourche Sr. 9-2

P Aiden Leonard North Vermilion Jr. 9-0

C Robert Ashley North DeSoto Jr. .500

IF Shea Pitre South Terrebonne Sr. .402

IF Tyson Leblanc North Vermilion Jr. .468

IF Dalton Hill Northwood Sr. .454

IF Daniel Breard Neville Sr. .361

OF Zeb Ruddell Neville Sr. .434

OF Jonah Callais South Lafourche Sr. .398

OF Dorien Jackson Breaux Bridge Sr. .436

UT Tucker McCabe Northwood So. .492

UT Jackson Martin South Terrebonne Jr. .317

UT Eli David Vandebilt Catholic Sr. .398

UT Dominick Letort Lakeshore Jr. .415

UT Kameron Mangum North DeSoto Jr. 10-0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: OWEN SCHEXNAYDRE, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC

COACH OF THE YEAR: MIKE BARBA, SOUTH TERREBONNE

Honorable mention

Layne Lacaze, DeRidder; Cole Simoneaux, Assumption; Alex Brannan, DeRidder; Andrew Simon, Cecilia; Reid Godchaux, Teurlings Catholic; Morgan Sauber, Lakeshore; Eli Benoit, St. Thomas More; Gavem Jones, Tioga; Andrew Cooper, Minden; Duece Cheramie, South Lafourche; Andon Dupre, Assumption; Lake Grant, Neville; Kaden Sanders, Tioga; Tanner Hornback, St. Thomas More; Josh Bardwell, Tioga; Jakobe Jackson, Minden; Kody Jackson, Evangel; Dominic Archilia, Vandebilt Catholic; Reece Turner, Assumption; Jack Stefanski, St. Thomas More; Ryan Gardner, Northwood; Colbi Dennis, Plaquemine; Sage Rivere, Assumption; Chrisian Arceneaux, South Terrebonne; Cale Comeaux, Teurlings Catholic; Eli Lirette, Lakeshore; Wes Allemand, South Lafourche; Robbie Harrison, St. Michael.

SOFTBALL

Pos Player School Cl stats

P Ava Prejean St. Thomas More Jr. 12-4

P Kairah Williams Tioga Sr. 13-6

P Laney Johnson North DeSoto So. 23-4

P Kalyn Dehart Vandebilt Catholic Sr. 18-4

C Peyton Miller North DeSoto Fr. .453

IF Gabby Mitchell Eunice Jr. .535

IF Ellie Loftin Neville Sr. .433

IF Mia Norwood North DeSoto So. .517

IF Corin Talbot Vandebilt Catholic Sr. .423

OF Ari Townsend St. Thomas More Jr. .481

OF Khynzi Jackson Tioga Sr. .464

OF Lillie Mazur Vandebilt Catholic Sr. .443

UT Aly Delafield North DeSoto Jr. .514

UT Kaitlyn Worsham Neville Jr. .527

UT Emerson Blanchard Pearl River Fr. .543

UT Gracie Toledano Academy of Our Lady .479

UT Sage Champagne Cecilia Sr. .485

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MIA NORWOOD, NORTH DESOTO

COACH OF THE YEAR: KAYLA SHIRLEY, FRANKLIN PARISH

Honorable mention

Caroline Vienne, Eunice; Lexi Gautreaux, Beau Chene; Addie Bagwell, Neville; Emerson Blanchard, Pearl River; Ca’Terra Bates, Academy of Our Lady; Gabbie Stutes, St. Thomas More; Jailah Rideau, Beau Chene; Cloe Bonvillain, Beau Chene; Zoe Roland, Tioga; Regan Henderson, North DeSoto; Frances Boudreaux, Vandebilt Catholic; Anna Brunet, South Terrebonne; Hannah Woodlawn, Northwood; Ella Mabile, Assumption; Vyctorhea Romero, Teurlings Catholic; Kirsten Lalonde, Beau Chene; Cara Rankin, Lakeshore; Olivia Rhodes, South Terrebonne; Abbi Troquille, Tioga; Allison Turner, St. Michael; Gabbi Olauge, Evangel; Danielle Robinson, Huntington; Jacey Adams, Minden; Madison Gray, Morgan City.

