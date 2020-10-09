There wasn’t a whole lot of sleep for Jeff Tannehill or Jerrod Baugh after (2-0) Ruston defeated (1-1) Neville, 38-35, in a triple overtime instant classic.
For Tannehill, he had to ponder the “what if” questions as he wrestled with the sick feelings associated with defeat. On the other side of it, Baugh couldn’t stop watching highlights of one of the biggest wins of his career, which included a 4th-and-46 Hail Mary in double overtime.
“I’ve been coaching a long time so I had already come to grips of the likelihood of what could happen," said Baugh on KMLB's The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. "It’s something we practice a couple times a week. You have to do a lot of things right for that to be successful."
Ruston quarterback Jordan Osborne’s 46-yard completion to Jack Whitaker was just one of many plays Tannehill had to digest after a heartbreaking loss. After leading 21-0 at halftime, Neville had three fumbles in the fourth quarter, which allowed Ruston back into the game. And that came after Timothy Byrd had a touchdown run come off of the board in the first half when he let up near the goal line and had a Ruston defender strip him from behind.
“You know, our kids played with great effort against a good football team,” Tannehill said. “We made a few mistakes in the second half. Ones that came back to haunt us. But Ruston is as big and physical a football team that you’ll find.”
Despite a missed field goal and Byrd’s turnover, the game could not have started much better for Neville. The Tigers climbed to a 14-0 lead after A.J. Allen powered his way in from four yards out and defensive back Lorenzell Dubose, who recently received an offer from Ole Miss, recorded a 95-yard pick six. The Tigers took a 21-0 lead into the half after Allen scored from 22 yards out.
“That ballgame was something as far as the way we started,” Baugh said. “ It was up and down. Looked like both teams had an opportunity to win a couple times at the end of the game.”
Ruston feasted off of Neville’s fourth-quarter mistakes to send the game into overtime.
The Tigers scored in the first two periods on passing plays. Quarterback Brett Batteford connected with Ben Crawford and Billquarrius Goodin for scores.
A personal foul penalty followed by multiple false starts dug Ruston in a hole before the Bearcats converted the 4th-and-46 in second overtime to keep the game alive.
“We tried to use the term, ‘finish finish finish,’ and our kids didn’t back down either,” Tannehill said. “We just didn’t have a good third overtime.”
Ruston’s Caleb Phillips booted a 27-yard field goal to defeat Neville after the Tigers fumbled the snap on their own field goal attempt during the first portion of triple overtime.
The Tigers’ attention now shifts from one 5A squad to the next. After suffering a heartbreaking loss in Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling on a rainy Thursday night, the Tigers have to gear up to face rival West Monroe in Rebel Stadium Friday.
The Rebels defeated Evangel, 52-0, last Thursday after being shutout by Carencro the week prior.
“We just have to take this game and put it behind us,” Tannehill said. “Win or lose, you have to put it behind you.”
