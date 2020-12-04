Feeling like his team just made a statement with a 53-34 victory against No. 13 Westgate, Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill greeted his team in the postgame huddle with a statement of his own, “That’s what Neville football is!”
The win over an athletic Westgate team the Tigers beat by two points in last year’s quarterfinal round sent the Tigers to their 12th straight quarterfinal appearance. That's where Neville will face a familiar district foe in No. 12 Minden. The Crimson Tide upset No. 5 Leesville, 21-14, so the Tigers must hit the road to face a team they defeated 41-7 earlier this season.
“We’ll meet them on natural grass this time,” Tannehill said. “It’ll be real football I guess. Minden has a good team. They’ve improved tremendously since we had them for Homecoming.”
To get to that matchup it felt like Neville had to win one of the longest games of the high school football season. The Tigers outdueled Westgate in a three-plus hour contest that saw both teams combine for 24 penalties.
As an example of the game’s snail-like pace, Westgate scored a touchdown with less than six minutes remaining, but quarterback Brennan Landry’s 37-yard pass to Derrick Williams, which made the score 47-34, was followed by Williams taunting a Neville defensive back. That drew an unsportsmanlike penalty, which was then followed by two offsides penalties on the ensuing kickoff.
But no matter the ebb or flow (or lack thereof), the Tigers’ offense always had an answer in this second round matchup. Quarterback Brett Batteford tossed two touchdowns with perfect ball placement for birthday boy Billquarrius Goodin to haul in, while running backs Lane Blue, A.J. Allen and Timothy Byrd each found the end zone twice as the Tigers totaled 444 yards of offense in the playoff win. A key cog in all of the offense’s success was the offensive line, per Tannehill.
“Our kids were relentless on both sides of the ball tonight,” Tannehill said. “For the first time all year, our offense really punched it in when it had to. The offensive line played lights out tonight. I’m so proud of the way they’ve improved and progressed.”
In a first half that has to be in the running for longest half in the history of Neville football (one hour and 36 minutes), penalties erased big plays and disrupted the flow between two teams that flashed speed all over the football field. The interruptions of play made it hard for both teams to get into a rhythm, but the Tigers adapted, especially late in the half.
After Batteford housed an option keeper for a 61-yard score, which would have put the Tigers up 21-6 at the time, personal foul penalties flew and backed Neville up to its own 22-yard line. The Tigers had to burn their remaining timeout of the half a play later to avoid a delay of game. Neville eventually punted to Westgate, and it took the Westgate Tigers just three plays to make it a two-point game. Kevion Sophus ripped off a 41-yard run before quarterback Brennan Landry kept it himself for a 9-yard score, making it a 14-12 ballgame. A pass in the corner was broken up on the 2-point attempt, as Neville preserved its lead.
Like all good teams do, though, the Tigers responded. Batteford connected with senior Goodin on a 57-yard strike to set up a four-yard touchdown run from fellow senior Lane Blue.
“We got a little frazzled there,” Tannehill said. “We had a couple penalties, some unsportsmanlike and things we have to get corrected this week cause it can can hurt us down the line. We got our composure back and we settled in. Our kids really played good after that.”
Westgate’s ensuing possession resulted in an interception going the other way for the home Tigers. Neville’s Maurion Eleam picked off his fifth pass in the last three games off a tipped ball. Eleam corralled it and returned it deep in Westgate territory with 43 seconds remaining. A Westgate penalty moved the ball up to the 16-yard line.
“That was key right there, so we could punch one more in and get a bigger lead on them,” Tannehill said.
Three plays later, Blue bulled his way into the end zone for the second time of the quarter, extending Neville’s lead to 27-12 with just 17 seconds remaining in the half.
Neville struck first to start the game, as a muffed punt following a three-and-out placed the Neville Tigers at Westgate’s 29-yard line. Facing a 3rd-and-17, Batteford dialed up Goodin in the corner of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown strike. William Reed’s PAT, which proved to be vital throughout the game, put the Tigers up 7-0 in Bill Ruple Stadium.
Westgate struck back on its next series, as the road Tigers faced a 4th-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Landry threw a jump ball to his big target Danny Lewis for the score, but Lewis’ 2-point run after failed.
Neville’s lead climbed to eight in the second quarter when Allen hit the sideline and left Westgate players in his dust a 68-yard touchdown run.
Allen’s partner in crime, Byrd, got things started in the second half. He broke a tackle in the backfield before he turned up field for a 60-yard touchdown run. That was before Goodin caught his second touchdown of the game to give Neville a 40-20 edge. Goodin’s touchdown was set up by a 25-yard Batteford pass to Dexter Robinson on 4th-and-9.
Byrd scored his second touchdown of the night later in the quarter after Westgate cut the lead to 12 points.
Allen found the end zone late with a 37-yard score that ultimately put the game on ice. Allen rushed for 123 yards, while Byrd added 91. Batteford was 7-of-12 for 129 yards in the victory also.
Landry completed 18-of-25 passes for 216 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added 60 yards on the ground in the loss.
