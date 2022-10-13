District ballgames for Neville have looked more like a track meet, rather than a football game lately.
Or at least that’s the way the Tigers have treated them. One week after scoring 39 points in the first quarter against Peabody, the Tigers put 22 points on the board in the opening quarter against Grant.
Neville fans were treated to yet another comfortable victory Thursday night when the Tigers beat Grant, 55-0. Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill complimented his seniors for the fast starts in recent weeks.
“Our senior class is small but does a really good job leading our football team,” Tannehill said. “And honestly, they’re just fun to be around. And I’m telling you — getting better every day is something we’ve all focused on doing. We wanted to come out and play well early, and these seniors have done a good job leading us in that.”
The opening kickoff actually mirrored a track meet when Kaleb Vaughn returned the kickoff 74 yards for the score. A 26-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Anzalone to Jaden Gibson followed by a 48-yard pitch and catch from John Michael Sampognaro to Gibson gave the Tigers a 22-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We’ve wanted to get (Sampognaro) some reps with the ones, like we did last year with Brooks,” Tannehill said. “So we’re trying to get him some reps with the ones in case we need him. Remember Brooks came in for Brett (Batteford) on the second play of the game against West Monroe last year.”
The Tigers scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter, as Jaylon Nichols found the end zone for the first time of the night on a one-yard run before Chandler Pettis recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and Anzalone connected with Vaughn on a 64-yard score. That gave the Tigers a 41-0 lead at halftime.
“I think the rhythm that Brooks has developed with these receivers has gotten better, and I hope it continues to get better,” Tannehill said. “We set up a bubble screen on that touchdown to Vaughn, and he read it and went vertical with it. It’s fun to watch those guys develop.”
Grant had just 51 yards on 52 plays. Matthew Fobbs-White recorded three sacks in the lopsided win, and the Tigers defense held Grant to just two-of-15 on third-down attempts in the ballgame.
“The whole team, especially the defense since the Ruston game, has gained a lot of confidence,” Tannehill said. “I thought our defense played outstanding that night against Ruston. Our front four, along with the linebackers Brelen (Robinson) and Rudy (Dozier) have done a great job with their physical play.”
Sampognaro scored twice more in the third quarter. He found the end zone on a 14-yard run before tossing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Damarien Wade.
Anzalone completed three-of-four passes for 97 yards and two scores, while Sampognaro completed all three of his passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Gibson and Vaughn each had over 70 yards receiving in the win.
Up next for the (5-2) Tigers is an away contest against Tioga next Friday.
