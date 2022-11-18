The chirping of birds migrating North whispered the word “upset” ahead of Neville’s opening round playoff encounter against East Ascension.
Several pundits and fans alike took to social media, comparing the résumé of the No. 2 Tigers and No. 15 Spartans. How can the Tigers beat an East Ascension team that defeated West Monroe when Neville had yet to beat a Class 5A squad all season?
Well, Neville showed the doubters exactly how in a 31-9 victory against East Ascension Friday night.
“It motivated us,” Neville defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White said. “At Neville, we know what we can do. We know we can rule all the divisions. Hearing that back-and-forth, we don’t do much of the he said/she said, but it sparked a fire in us.”
Fobbs-White and the Neville Tiger defense had to make several plays throughout the course of the ballgame to ensure the Tigers kept a 14-year Thanksgiving Pep Rally streak in tact.
And Fobbs-White left the biggest mark of them all in the contest. With Neville leading 10-6 in the third quarter, East Ascension had the football at Neville’s 14-yard line with a fresh set of downs, looking to regain the lead against the Tigers. Fobbs-White’s quickstep beat the East Ascension right tackle as he met Tulane commit Walter Samuel in the backfield right when he received the handoff. The force of Fobbs-White’s hit was so strong that it knocked Samuel’s helmet off, like Jadaveon Clowney’s hit against Michigan in the 2013 Outback Bowl. That was the first of three straight negative plays for East Ascension before the Tigers forced a punt.
“That kind of changed the complexion of the game,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “I’m proud of them, man. It was fun to watch them be as physical as that other team, and they had a dang fine ball club tonight.”
From Fobbs-White’s hit to Henry Cagle’s tackle for loss on a pivotal third down in Neville territory with the Tigers leading 17-9 to Brody Whatley’s fourth down sack late in the fourth quarter and Rudy Dozier’s interception to seal the win, Neville’s defense made play after play after play Friday night.
The Tigers held East Ascension to 181 total yards on 60 plays, and the Spartans were just one-of-21 on third down. Heck, Neville fumbled the football at its own 10-yard line and muffed a punt return near midfield in the second half, but the Spartans came away with a combined three points following the turnovers. Furthermore, the Tigers did not allow a touchdown in the victory.
Leading 10-9 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers found the separation they were looking for when Kaleb Vaughn fielded a kickoff and returned it 85 yards for a score. Vaughn, who returned opening kickoffs in back-to-back contests earlier this year, has developed a knack for making opponents pay for kicking to him.
“The return was designed to go to the left, and my blockers have been excellent all year,” said Vaughn, who earned the nickname "Turbo." “Tamarrion Wade, Cauri Hughes, Jaden Gibson have been tremendous. They’re the reason that it happened.”
As Neville’s defense continued to put the clamps on East Ascension’s offense, Jaylon Nichols finally burst loose on a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up, 24-9, with less than three minutes remaining. Nichols rushed for 198 yards on 28 carries in the victory.
“Jaylon Nichols played a heck of a game, and our offensive line really dominated from the third quarter on,” Tannehill said.
Neville had 269 total yards in the victory.
Because of the two aforementioned turnovers, the defense had to stay on the field for the majority of the third quarter and early into the fourth. If you ask Dozier, he’ll tell you with a smile on his face that’s why he didn’t score on his interception late in the ballgame.
“We played a lot of minutes, and we knew we would have to do that against a big, physical East Ascension team,” said Dozier, who nearly scored on a pick six, where he ran past several East Ascension players. “I was cutting, and everybody said, ‘You ran out of juice.’ Man, I was tired. I was done for.”
Dozier’s interception set up a five-yard touchdown run from Frank Mansfield to cap the scoring.
After originally scheduling a bye in Week 10 and then earning a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, the Tigers returned to action for the first time in three weeks and had to shake off a rusty start.
The Tigers committed 11 penalties for 100 yards in the first half and had just five yards of offense in the opening quarter.
East Ascension struggled to move the football in the first half too, as Fobbs-White and Whatley recorded multiple tackles for loss and Cagle made a crucial PBU in the red zone. Whatley also forced a fumble near the end of the half, which D’Angelo Woods recovered.
The Spartans scored first, though. Aided by three crucial penalties, including a roughing the punter, Diego Ontiveros booted a 32-yard field goal to give East Ascension a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Tigers and Spartans exchanged field goals in the second quarter, as Chandler Pettis tied the contest with a 21-yard field goal before Ontiveros broke the 3-3 tie with a 29-yarder.
The Tigers took their first lead of the contest with a Brooks Anzalone six-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds remaining in the quarter. Nichols ripped off runs of 18 yards and 24 yards to set up the red zone score that gave Neville a 10-6 lead at half.
With the win the Tigers will head south to face No. 10 Westgate in the quarterfinals. Because Westgate upset No. 7 Slidell, the Tigers have to hit the road, but at least Neville gets to continue the tradition of practicing on Thanksgiving week.
“Thanksgiving Pep rally, I just remember playing when I was in high school and how much fun it was,” Tannehill said. “Little kids come up here during the week to watch them practice. And Thursday night pep rally’s are like no other.”
