There is no corner cutting when it comes to gaining valuable experience. Veteran coach Paul Guerriero knows this better than most. And that’s why he continously challenged and patiently waited for his Neville Tigers to do two things — handle adversity better and play for one another.Until then, the Tigers were going to continue to give away games against playoff-caliber competition.
“We’ve been through at least one if not two stretches of dealing with adversity, and I thought when we went through the first one, we were close to imploding,” Guerriero said. “We probably had eight games that we gave away that we should have won, and I’m talking about against good teams. We didn’t push over .500 until a week or so ago.”
The Tigers’ gained experience minimized the panic in adverse times, but that would only go so far if the team didn’t gel. LSU commit Zeb Ruddell said that’s been the biggest difference between the team’s early season struggles and its playoff success today.
“We’re just playing for each other,” Ruddell said. “At the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t say we were playing for each other. But now, we’re just rolling together.”
Rolling might be an understatement after this weekend.
No. 4 (20-14) Neville left no doubt as to which team was superior in a best-of-three, second-round playoff series against No. 13 Minden.
Fresh off of a 10-run victory the night before, Neville scored four runs in the first inning of a 12-0 Game 2 victory as "visitors" at Embanato Field.
“That was huge,” Guerriero said. “That’s what we talked about coming into the game. Us being the visitors, and it being the first game Saturday, we wanted to score first and take control of the game and just get into a groove.”
The Tigers had an eventful first inning, as all nine batters had an at-bat. Ruddell got things started with a single and after Daniel Breard was hit by a pitch, Lake Grant singled in the first run. Brayden Terra knocked in another run with a double and an error saw the Tigers take a 3-0 lead. Ethan Kelley, the 9-hole hitter, delivered an RBI single to extend the run to 4-0 before the Tigers were caught up in a rundown between third base and home plate.
The Tigers added two more in the second inning. Brennan Surles led off the inning with a double and Ruddell’s second single drove him in. Grant put a ball in play to score Ruddell for the 6-0 lead.
Henton Roberts got all of one in the third, as his solo shot put the Tigers on top 7-0.
Meanwhile Wes Robinson wasn’t giving Minden a chance. From the bump, Robinson controlled the game and got his first 1-2-3 inning of the game in the third, which featured back-to-back strikeouts. Robinson finished the game with six strikeouts and allowed just three hits and one walk in five innings pitched.
“They couldn’t hit Wes,” Guerriero said. “He was rolling pretty good. We felt like he would over match them. Offensively, we did what we needed to.”
Minden continued to shoot itself in the foot with infield errors. A mishandled play on short was quickly exchanged for a run when Ruddell’s double knocked in Surles to extend the lead to 8-0. Grant notched his third RBI of the game with his second single. An RBI single from Roberts made it a 10-0 ballgame in the fourth inning. The Tigers batted around in the inning, as Kelley’s 2-RBI double turned it back over to the top of the lineup.
Game 1: Neville 11, Minden 1
Ruddell hit two home runs and led the team with five RBIs in a 10-run Game 1 victory against Minden.
The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to cruise in the opening game victory of the second round matchup.
Brody Green allowed just one unearned run on three hits and three walks. Neville totaled eight hits in the win.
