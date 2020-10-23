After suffering back-to-back losses to Ruston and West Monroe, the (2-2) Neville Tigers found its footing in a 44-7 victory against Franklin Parish Thursday night.
There are plenty of positive statistics to point to if you’re a Neville Tiger fan, but after being outscored in the final two quarters of regulation, 31-0, in the past two weeks, there’s one statistic in particular that sticks out. Neville outscored Franklin Parish, 17-0, in the third quarter.
“We got a better performance in the third quarter this week, but we’re still relying on too many big plays,” said Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. “We’ve got to get better at third downs.”
The Tigers were 0-for-9 on third downs in the victory, but as Tannehill stated, the big plays made that a non-factor Thursday night.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, thanks to a Tyrell Richardson 65-yard score, the Tigers found their groove late in the second quarter after A.J. Allen scored his second touchdown of the night. Allen brook free on a 75-yard score.
“We got off to a little slow start last night,” Tannehill said. “We got a pitch out to A.J. Allen that got us going, and then Timothy Byrd got in there.”
Allen led the Tigers with 129 yards and three scores on 10 carries, while Byrd contributed 66 rushing yards and two scores on 12 carries. Tannehill said the competition in the backfield has been a good thing for the Tigers.
“They feed off each other,” Tannehill said. “They help each other a lot. Early in the year, T. Byrd took off really well early on, and then A.J. Picked it up next week. It’s been back-and-forth a couple weeks. It’s been really good. We can rely on both of them.”
Jaddis Smith also scored on the ground for the Tigers on a 42-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers outgained Franklin Parish 392 to 182 in total yards.
Up next for the Tigers is a home contest against undefeated Minden on Friday. The Patriots will turn their attention to Bastrop as they hit the road next Friday.
