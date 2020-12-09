The Neville boys basketball team has grown accustomed to slow starts while several members of its team chase a state championship on the gridiron in December.
And 2020 is no different. However, after an 0-3 start, the Tigers have worked their way back to a 3-3 record.
“You know, I was telling some of our coaches that if we would have played this style the first couple of games, we maybe could have won some of those games,” Neville head coach Phillip Craig said. “We started off running a bit, but it just didn’t pan out. This run-and-gun style and shoot the first chance you get has never been my style. We’ve gotten back to half-court man. Nothing fancy, but I’ve always tried to emphasize the fundamentals.”
Despite the lack of size early on, the Tigers have ripped off three straight wins against West Ouachita (57-40), Evangel (58-42) and Richwood (64-57). The Tigers’ victory against Richwood last Tuesday came one night after the Rams upset West Monroe.
“You could call it a perfect storm,” Craig said. “They were coming off of that big win. And they knew we weren’t at full strength. I still don’t want to take anything from our guys, though. That was a good solid win against a really good team.”
McKennald Armstead led the Tigers with 20 points and 13 rebounds in the victory, while Joe Arthur III contributed 15 points in the win. Armstead had a 22-point performance in the Tigers’ win against Evangel one-game prior.
Junior guard Patrick McCraney has been a consistent playmaker again for the Tigers, as Craig said his veteran three-year starter has evolved at Neville.
“McCraney doesn’t have the numbers he’s had in the past, but he’s definitely one of our leaders,” Craig said. “He does so many other things. He’s such a special talent and mild mannered player. He’s trying to take his game to another level. He scores when he needs to, but he’s also trying to find and get everybody involved in the offense.”
The Tigers will return to action against Captain Shreve Thursday.
