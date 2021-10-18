The (6-1) Neville football teams cruises into its bye week with tremendous momentum after outscoring the competition, 99-7, in the last three ballgames of the season.
Neville’s 30-0 victory against Minden Friday night contributed to that lopsided three-week tally.
The Tigers out-gained Minden, 350-71, in total yards on a night where the offense did all the scoring it needed in the second and third quarter.
After a couple A.J. Allen touchdowns were called back, Neville’s offense staggered to a scoreless first quarter. As you might’ve envisioned, the TCU commit ultimately got his in the form of 145 rushing yards and one score on 11 carries, while quarterback Brett Batteford had a productive night with his arm and legs in his return to the field.
Allen, who was offered by Mississippi State over the weekend, saw his season totals rise to 1,324 yards and 17 touchdowns on 119 attempts.
Batteford, who missed last week’s victory against Franklin Parish after suffering an injury against West Monroe two weeks ago, found the end zone at the start of the second quarter on a five-yard touchdown run. Four minutes later Allen rumbled in for the score on a four-yard dive.
Batteford broke loose on a 64-yard score in the fourth quarter to bring Neville’s lead to 21-0. A botched punt attempt from the Crimson Tide’s own end zone later in the quarter led to a safety for the Tigers, and Derrick Gibson’s four-yard touchdown run capped the night off.
Batteford ended his night completing six-of-eight passes for 52 yards, while rushing for 122 yards and two scores on seven carries.
Neville will enjoy a bye week before hosting Bastrop the following week.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.