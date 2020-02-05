Jumping on late offers appeared to be a theme for Neville football players during the Tigers’ annual signing day.
Neville defensive tackle Tikey Reese established a late but immediate bond with Southern and quarterback Andrew Brister signed his National Signing Day L.O.I. with North Colorado just one week after taking his first official visit. Meanwhile, wide receivers Jordan Mansfield and Derryck Dorsey put in ink that they’d remain teammates at the next level as both Neville seniors signed to play for the University of Arkansas at Monticello. But even that opportunity came about late in the game.
“(Arkansas at Monticello) was looking at Jordan, so I went to a visit with him and a camp with him,” said Dorsey, who was a First-Team District 2-4A selection. “They started looking at both of us and they offered.”
Mansfield called the opportunity to play alongside Dorsey at the next level a special one.
While Mansfield and Dorsey journey north, Brister will also take a similar path, though it’ll admittedly be a much longer one. North Colorado didn’t come into Brister’s field of vision until late, but once he got to visit with the coaches, he knew it would be his future home.
Among the coaches that met with Brister was none other than head coach Ed McCaffrey, who played with Brister’s father, Bubby Brister, with the Denver Broncos.
“So Ed McCaffrey, I didn’t watch him play obviously but apparently he had speed and was one of the best wide reciters there is,” Brister said. “I guess that’s where Christian gets it from.”
Brister’s teammates might know Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey (Ed McCaffrey’s son) better than the former Pro Bowler, but it didn’t take Brister long to learn about his new coach’s playing career that spanned 13 seasons and amounted to nearly 7,500 receiving yards in the NFL.
Brister was named the District 2-4A Offensive MVP for his play last season but said he still has a long way to go in terms of development.
“I think I have a lot of growing to do, and I’ve always felt that way,” Brister said. “I’m always working hard to get better each day.”
Though that Neville trio will play ball out of state, Reese decided he’d stay put in state after getting several offers throughout his career at Neville. While he took trips out of state, Reese said it just didn’t feel right, and when Southern came knocking down the stretch, he knew they were offering exactly what was missing.
“I just saw no flaws in Southern,” Reese said. “It’s close to home, and the Bayou Classic is a tradition I’ll get to play in.”
Reese was a First-Team District 2-4A selection as the anchor on Neville’s defensive line.
Log In
