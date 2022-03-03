The Neville girls soccer team swept District 2-II honors with Neville's Julie Allgood earning MVP accolades. 

Liza Barkley represented the squad with Offensive MVP and Addie Bagwell was awarded Defensive MVP for her play this season. Ben Rogers claimed Coach of the Year honors. 

The full team is below: 

First Team 

Ireland Laffoon, Ouachita

Lauren Graham, Neville

Caroline Hinkle, Neville

Christine Oakley, Neville

Carson King, Franklin Parish

Macy Little, West Ouachita

Jewels North, West Ouachita

Hannah Rice, Tioga

Caroline Garrett, Neville

Mackenzie McManus, West Ouachita

Makayla Nettles, Ouachita

Second Team

Elle Carter, Neville

Carlie Emfinger, Franklin Parish

Marley Moreau, Tioga

Makalah Clark, Franklin Parish

Courtlynn Havard, Franklin Parish

Shelby Lowe, Ouachita

Claire Taylor, Neville

Raia Henderson, Franklin Parish

Maddie Middleton, Franklin Parish

Payton Byrd, Franklin Parish

Bri Mendietta, West Ouachita

Honorable Mention

Hali Reeves, Franklin Parish

Kennedy Robinson, Franklin Parish

Addie Newton,            Neville

Stella Braddock, Neville

Ashley Kerry,  Neville

Gracie Mizell, Ouachita

Delaney Herring, Ouachita

Halli Hanson, West Ouachita

Katelyn Linzay, West Ouachita

Katelyn Patrick, Tioga

Karla Cruz, Tioga

