In a matchup between two top six teams in Class 4A, the Neville Lady Tigers won a “big one” against Northwood — Shreveport, 7-5, Thursday night.
Despite enduring multiple injuries and still awaiting the return of All-Parish player Elle Carter, who was released to put weight on her injured foot this past week, the Lady Tigers mustered enough offense and held off a late Northwood rally to claim victory.
“We knew we had to have our ‘A’ game,” Neville head coach Trey Dozier said. “And we still have so many injuries. We were playing Ruston Saturday up in Sterlington when AShunte “Boogie” Specks broke her foot. We practically had a whole new outfield last night, so it was big to get that win. “
The Lady Tigers scored multiple runs in the first inning when Brianna Roberts knocked in a couple of runs with a double. That highlighted a three-run first inning for the Lady Tigers.
Addie Bagwell was 4-for-4 on the day at the plate.
“We played Beekman on Monday and she didn’t have the best game,” Dozier said. “We worked on some things, and when she stepped in the box the first time and got a hit, she was on after that.”
Addie Nickelson earned the victory inside the circle, allowing three earned runs on five hits and five walks through seven innings pitched. She also struck out five.
Neville had nine hits in the home victory.
The No. 3 (10-5) Lady Tigers will look to stay hot against Franklin Parish Monday.
