Heads weren’t down when Neville found itself in a 9-2 hole against No. 19 Belle Chase in the second round of the playoffs.
“Take it one pitch a time,” Neville head coach Trey Dozier told his team after a six-run inning.
Neville’s seniors took those words to heart, especially seniors Ellie Loftin and Addie Bagwell, who combined for nine of the Lady Tigers’ 18 hits in a 15-9 comeback victory on the road. Loftin went 5-for-5 and scored four runs, while Bagwell doubled three times.
“They know they don’t have many games left,” Dozier said. “We showed a lot of composure tonight.”
Neville scored two runs in the third and retook the lead in the fifth with an eight-run inning, but Dozier believed the spark came from AShunte “Boogie” Specks coming into the game in the third inning. Specks has missed the last month with an injury, but just having her present on the field gave the team fuel, Dozier said.
“It lifted the whole team up,” he said.
Bagwell’s RBI double began the fifth inning. Three consecutive errors followed until Loftin’s RBI double allowed Neville to tie the ballgame. Bagwell later knocked in two more runs with a single to give Neville a 12-9 edge.
After giving up nine runs on nine hits and four walks, Addie Nickelson settled in and pitched five straight scoreless innings to secure the victory.
Belle Chase finished with nine errors in the loss.
The No. 3 Lady Tigers will play the winner of No. 6 Beau Chene and No. 11 Assumption in the the quarterfinals.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.