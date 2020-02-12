Amid heavy rainstorms, Neville and Sterlington advanced to the quarterfinals of the girls soccer playoff brackets.
No. 2 Neville defeated Haugton, 6-0, in the second round after inheriting a first-round bye in Division II. The Lady Tigers will face the winner of Wednesday night's Ouachita/West Ouachita matchup in the quarterfinals Friday.
In Division III action, No. 7 Sterlington blanked No. 10 North Vermillion, 2-0, to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 Archbishop Hannan. The Lady Panthers will hit the road Friday to play in the 4 p.m. quarterfinal matchup.
