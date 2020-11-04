The Neville Tigers will have a Week 6 open date after all.
What was initially scheduled as an open week, and what has become the norm for the Tigers over the last few years, turned into a highly anticipated clash against a neighboring traditional power, Sterlington.
However, one has learned you can’t take anything for granted in 2020, as positive tests on Sterlington’s defense wiped out its entire unit and forced the Panthers to pull out of Friday night’s contest.
So where did that leave Neville?
Well, after talking with a few teams, and unsuccessfully coming to terms with them, the Tigers decided the open date was the way to go.
“We decided this late in the game we aren’t going to play anybody,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “We tried to play two or three different teams and couldn’t get anything worked out. We had an open date from the get-go, so it’s not a major ordeal for us.”
The Tigers are coming off of back-to-back strong performances, as Neville defeated Franklin Parish, 44-7, before cruising to a 41-7 Minden victory.
Right now the Tigers focus turns to healing some nagging injuries while simultaneously attempting to keep the rhythm gained in the last few weeks. Because next week the Tigers will face perhaps their biggest hurdle in District 1-4A in Bastrop. The Tigers will travel to take on the (4-1) Rams next Friday.
“Bastrop is playing well right now,” Tannehill said. “We’ve got to get ready for them.”
